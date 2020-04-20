You are the owner of this article.
Cedar Falls council approves plans for Rec Center locker room remodeling, new Dupaco site
Cedar Falls council approves plans for Rec Center locker room remodeling, new Dupaco site

Cedar Falls Rec Center locker remodel

This picture of an updated locker room was included in a facility needs assessment of the Cedar Falls Recreation Center as an example of what its remodeled locker rooms could look like. The needs assessment was presented to the City Council in November. 

 COURTESY DRAWING

CEDAR FALLS — Locker rooms at the Recreation and Fitness Center will be more user-friendly and provide greater privacy under a remodeling plan.

City officials hope it will also be a step toward making the facility more competitive with other gyms in the Cedar Valley.

The City Council Monday approved plans and specifications for the project, which has an estimated cost of $225,000.

A recommendation to remodel the locker rooms was included in the operations and facility needs assessment report presented to the council in November. The report by RDG Planning and Design of Des Moines and Colorado-based Ballard/King & Associates in consultation with city staff calls for expanding and upgrading the center.

"The last improvement of the locker rooms other than the carpet was 1993," said building official Jamie Castle. Replacement of all wall and flooring tile along with the carpet will be included in the remodeling as will plumbing fixtures, lighting, hand and hair dryers, the drop ceiling, and heat pumps.

In addition, a center section of the lockers will be removed. The remaining lockers will be turned 90 degrees to open up the center area of each room. Permanent benches will be replaced with more user-friendly chairs or stools.

The shower area will have three private stalls as opposed to the four open showers currently in place in each locker room.

Bids are due April 28 on the project, which is expected to be completed during fiscal year 2021.

In a separate matter, the council approved the site plan for construction of a new Dupaco Community Credit Union at 126 Brandilyn Blvd., where Doughy Joey’s Peetza Joynt is now located. The credit union, on a 1.29-acre lot, will be oriented away from Iowa Highway 58 and toward adjacent buildings in the same development.

The approval means the restaurant building, near the Highway 58 and Viking Road corner, will be demolished. The Dupaco building will be two stories high and a total of 9,302 square feet. Doughy Joey’s owner Chuck Landau did not respond to a Courier question about the future of the restaurant.

Developer Brian Ridge has said that construction of the new building could get underway by late summer and take about a year to be completed. The restaurant would vacate the premises in June, he said.

