Cedar Falls council approves plans for Rec Center locker room remodeling, new Dupaco site

CEDAR FALLS — Locker rooms at the Recreation and Fitness Center will be more user-friendly and provide greater privacy under a remodeling plan.

City officials hope it will also be a step toward making the facility more competitive with other gyms in the Cedar Valley.

The City Council Monday approved plans and specifications for the project, which has an estimated cost of $225,000.

A recommendation to remodel the locker rooms was included in the operations and facility needs assessment report presented to the council in November. The report by RDG Planning and Design of Des Moines and Colorado-based Ballard/King & Associates in consultation with city staff calls for expanding and upgrading the center.

"The last improvement of the locker rooms other than the carpet was 1993," said building official Jamie Castle. Replacement of all wall and flooring tile along with the carpet will be included in the remodeling as will plumbing fixtures, lighting, hand and hair dryers, the drop ceiling, and heat pumps.

In addition, a center section of the lockers will be removed. The remaining lockers will be turned 90 degrees to open up the center area of each room. Permanent benches will be replaced with more user-friendly chairs or stools.