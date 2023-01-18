Cedar Falls council approves modified capital improvements program

CEDAR FALLS — For those wanting a say in the city's projects and initiatives during the next several years, Tuesday was the night to make their voices heard.

The City Council voted down an earlier version of the planning document 4-3 on Jan. 3 for the first time in decades or possibly the history of Cedar Falls. Since then, councilors have met individually with administration officials and returned to a packed chambers Tuesday with proposals for modifications to the capital improvements program.

After about two and a half hours on the subject, the y reached consensus on certain changes and voted 6-1 in favor of a satisfying-enough document to move forward with planning for more than $400 million worth of estimated costs for 211 possible projects that will be considered in fiscal years 2023 to 2028.

Councilor Dave Sires was the lone dissenter.

They debated the merits of suggestions, pitched additional ideas, and heard from numerous stakeholders. That included many supporters of a school swimming facility as well as Mark Nook, University of Northern Iowa president; Jim Brown, former mayor and now Cedar Falls Economic Development Corporation executive director; Kim Bear, Community Main Street executive director; Mike Mallaro, VGM Group chief executive officer; and Rosemary Beach, former Cedar Falls Historical Society executive director.

In working through the document, officials shaved off approximately $900,000 in commitments for general obligation bonding and $500,000 in general revenues with expectations that will slightly reduce the impact on the property tax rate over the next five years.

To help reach those figures, they put into action a last minute suggestion by councilor Simon Harding to take advantage of $300,000 of surplus left over from the fiscal year that ended June 30 and designated for use on capital projects.

The night began with pushing back $100,000 in tax increment financing proceeds for a future feasibility study on a possible downtown parking structure. Originally scheduled for the current fiscal year, it's now not expected to happen until 2024.

Until that study is completed, the councilors favored moving the other $20.4 million dedicated over fiscal years 2024-2026 for the actual construction of the ramp to the “unmet needs” list.

In other words, the endeavor is in the pipeline without dedicated funding because the study is expected to determine how the city should proceed. Some in the room, however, worried the move would create the perception that the ramp may never be built.

Originally, the university asked for $3-$5 million toward $50 million in significant renovations to the UNI-Dome. As part of another decision, the council ended up cutting $500,000 in economic development funding off the original ask, bringing its contribution down to $2.5 million over fiscal years 2025 and 2026.

Councilor Dustin Ganfield suggested even reducing the overall contribution down to $2 million but didn't receive enough support.

Councilors chose to reallocate the $500,000 to reduce the commitment in general obligation bonds used to help cover the $8 million contribution to the Cedar Falls Community School District’s $21 million swimming facility at its future high school campus on West 27th Street.

After the $500,000 in general obligation bonds in fiscal year 2024 were replaced, $200,000 in bonds still remained earmarked for the city’s contribution toward the swimming project.

That’s when Harding suggested using $200,000 of the $300,000 in surplus left over, or what will be billed in the program as "general fund savings."

The $100,000 difference, as suggested by councilor Susan deBuhr, will replace most of the $110,000 in general obligation bonding that had been earmarked for an expansion of the pickleball courts at Orchard Hill Park in fiscal year 2024.

Another $191,000 in general obligation bonds was removed from an application for a Destination Iowa state grant for bridge lighting, a tiny portion of the larger request for millions of dollars in partnership with the city of Waterloo. That came after finding out the lighting was not a qualified expense.

The $500,000 in general revenues was removed from the estimated cost for zoning code updates with some concerned about not having enough for a major overhaul in parts of town. That could happen if councilors decide to move on from months and months of back and forth over significant code changes impacting downtown.

After that $500,000 subtraction, what remained was $75,000 for both fiscal years 2024 and 2025. Broken down further, $50,000 would go toward a comprehensive plan update and $25,000 for zoning. Another $25,000 was left for those initiatives in each of the fiscal years 2026, 2027 and 2028.

A final noteworthy change was moving $392,040 for the replacement of self-contained breathing apparatus for firefighters from fiscal year 2024 to fiscal year 2027.

Close 1 of 10 PackTheDome10.jpg Volunteers for the morning shift ready to start packing for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank at the UNI-Dome on Monday morning. PackTheDome09.jpg Young volunteers wait to to get started at Pack the Dome. PackTheDome08.jpg Chiquita Loveless, director of diversity, inclusion and social justice at UNI, volunteers for Pack the Dome on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. PackTheDome07.jpg U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson packs food for the annual Pack the Dome event at UNI. PackTheDome06.JPG Megan Gleason and her daughter Sylvia pack food at the UNI-Dome. PackTheDome05.JPG Volunteers fill bags of food for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank during Pack the Dome on Monday morning. PackTheDome04.JPG KWWL-TV sports reporter and viral sensation Mark Woodley greets volunteers at Pack the Dome at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. PackTheDome03.JPG The UNI swim team unloads boxes of food for volunteers to bag as part of Pack the Dome on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. PackTheDome02.JPG Athletes from the UNI wrestling team unpack boxes in preparation for Pack the Dome. PackTheDome01.JPG UNI student athletes are ready to go to work during the Pack the Dome event for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. Pack the Dome 2023 1 of 10 PackTheDome10.jpg Volunteers for the morning shift ready to start packing for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank at the UNI-Dome on Monday morning. PackTheDome09.jpg Young volunteers wait to to get started at Pack the Dome. PackTheDome08.jpg Chiquita Loveless, director of diversity, inclusion and social justice at UNI, volunteers for Pack the Dome on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. PackTheDome07.jpg U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson packs food for the annual Pack the Dome event at UNI. PackTheDome06.JPG Megan Gleason and her daughter Sylvia pack food at the UNI-Dome. PackTheDome05.JPG Volunteers fill bags of food for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank during Pack the Dome on Monday morning. PackTheDome04.JPG KWWL-TV sports reporter and viral sensation Mark Woodley greets volunteers at Pack the Dome at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. PackTheDome03.JPG The UNI swim team unloads boxes of food for volunteers to bag as part of Pack the Dome on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. PackTheDome02.JPG Athletes from the UNI wrestling team unpack boxes in preparation for Pack the Dome. PackTheDome01.JPG UNI student athletes are ready to go to work during the Pack the Dome event for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.