Cedar Falls council approves $87 million budget, 5% tax increase

CEDAR FALLS — The City Council approved an $86.76 million budget Monday, including a 5.1% increase in property tax collections.

City officials anticipate collecting $22.73 million in tax revenues for fiscal year 2021, or $1.1 million more than in the current year.

"A lot of the factors that went in this year to increases for the budget really had to do with the rollback going down," said Jennifer Rodenbeck, Cedar Falls' director of finance and business operations. She was referring to the state lowering the percentage of property value used to calculate tax liability for residential homeowners during the fiscal year starting July 1.

"Lots of things that we were able to levy under the $8.10 (general levy in past years) we had to move into the trust and agency levy," said Rodenbeck. With a lower rollback for residential properties, the general levy will generate less revenue.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}