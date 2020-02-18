Cedar Falls council approves $87 million budget, 5% tax increase

CEDAR FALLS — The City Council approved an $86.76 million budget Monday, including a 5.1% increase in property tax collections.
City officials anticipate collecting $22.73 million in tax revenues for fiscal year 2021, or $1.1 million more than in the current year.
"A lot of the factors that went in this year to increases for the budget really had to do with the rollback going down," said Jennifer Rodenbeck, Cedar Falls' director of finance and business operations. She was referring to the state lowering the percentage of property value used to calculate tax liability for residential homeowners during the fiscal year starting July 1.
"Lots of things that we were able to levy under the $8.10 (general levy in past years) we had to move into the trust and agency levy," said Rodenbeck. With a lower rollback for residential properties, the general levy will generate less revenue.
You have free articles remaining.
Since the rollback will be unchanged for commercial and industrial properties, they will absorb the biggest share of the increase in tax collections. If their assessed value doesn't grow, those properties will see a 4.38% boost in taxes compared to 1% for homeowners. The city's portion of the tax bill for multi-residential will drop 0.84% because that class of properties is in the midst of an eight-year drop in the percentage of value taxed.
Rodenbeck noted that the budget also includes increased salary and pension costs plus additional staffing discussed at the council's December goal setting session.
The budget assumes 2-3% increases for the city’s three union contracts and adds a number of positions in various departments. Six full-time jobs include a human resources specialist, an administrative/parking supervisor, a planner, a designer in engineering, an arborist and a mechanic. Part-time additions include a library assistant, housing specialist and cultural services assistant.
The city's property tax rate will grow from $10.95 to $11.43 per $1,000 of assessed value.
For the owner of a $100,000 home, the city’s portion of the tax bill will be $629.50, an increase of $6.25. Multi-residential property valued at $500,000 will pay $4,071.94 in taxes, a decrease of $34.31. Commercial property valued at $500,000 will see an increase of $216 to $5,143.50 while a $1 million industrial property will pay $432 more for a total of $10,287.