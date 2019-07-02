CEDAR FALLS — Air King Filtration Inc. got the go-ahead Monday for a $1.5 million expansion in Cedar Falls.
The Cedar Falls City Council approved a $276,000 incentive package. It will give the company 2.7 acres of property on Technology Parkway at no cost. The land has an estimated value of $177,000, and the proposed building would have a taxable valuation of $1.3 million. The package also includes a five year partial property tax exemption, providing a 75% rebate the first year, dropping by 15% a year over five years. The company is projected to save $99,388 on taxes over the five years, according to city documents.
The business will begin construction of a 19,050-square-foot manufacturing facility this year, said Brett Tjaden, the owner. The building and land will have a combined estimated value of $1.5 million.
Tjaden hopes to have the building completed by the summer of 2020.
“I’d like to be in there in the middle to late summer... at the absolute latest,” Tjaden said.
Tjaden’s company currently leases a 10,000-square-foot area at 5200 Nordic Drive.
“Over the past several years they’ve grown in business, and so they’d like to own and operate their own facility,” said Shane Graham, Cedar Falls planner.
The company employees five people but is looking to expand.
“I don’t see it happening overnight, but as time goes on we look to expand the business which will then mean expansion of our work force,” Tjaden said.
Tjaden has owned the business since 2012. Air King has been in business in since 1978.
“This land incentive is consistent with our general industrial economic incentive guidelines,” according to city documents. The guidelines provide one acre of nonrestricted building area for every 10,000 square feet of new building space being constructed with a minimum $40 per square foot value.
The council voted 6-0 to approve the plan. At-large member Rob Green was absent.
The council also approved plans for a South Main Street parking lot project to provide public access to the Cedar Prairie Trail.
The lot would have eight standard parking spots and one handicap spot. The project is estimated to cost $105,000.
The council also approved an ordinance to simplify regulations for public events on public property. The ordinance clarify’s language and unified the code for applications.
