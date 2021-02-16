Cedar Falls council approves free parking until August to ease pandemic's squeeze on businesses

CEDAR FALLS -- Saying downtown business owners were "just really trying to survive at this point," the director of a business group asked the Cedar Falls City Council to consider letting people park for free in municipal lots around the city until April of next year.
The ask was deemed to be too long by council, who approved continuing the suspension for four months, until Aug. 1, on a 6-1 vote. Ward 2 council member Susan deBuhr dissented.
Paid parking in the city's municipal lots was up and running for just a month in Cedar Falls before being suspended due to the pandemic's economic effects.
In December, Community Main Street, which represents downtown Cedar Falls businesses, asked for a suspension during the crucial holiday shopping season, which the council granted until April 1.
But the group's director, Kim Bear, wrote another letter on behalf of her board and member businesses last week, asking for the suspension to be extended through April of 2022. She also wrote that she wanted the council to consider reinstating the ordinance allowing 4-hour time limited parking as well as bringing back parking passes.
"We appreciate the current paid parking pause," Bear wrote. "However, we feel that the pandemic is far from over, and the businesses are in need of this measure of support."
At-large member Dave Sires wanted to know what the businesses themselves thought of paid parking in general. Bear said they weren't able to look that far into the future yet.
"Our board members have had multiple conversations with our businesses downtown who are just really trying to survive at this point," Bear replied. "We can't implement the paid parking right now in the circumstances that are surrounding us."
City director of finance and business operations Jennifer Rodenbeck reiterated her concerns for a long-term suspension of the city's paid parking system, including roughly $1,600 per month in expenses that would continue to drain the parking fund until it would fall back on the general fund.
"If we would continue to do that for a year, and not use them, that's about a $20,000 cost that we would have," Rodenbeck said. "If we see that there's not a tolerance for paid parking, then we should pull the paid stations out and reduce our costs."
City administrator Ron Gaines noted he didn't know of any COVID-related funds from either the state or federal government that would cover the city's costs on parking expenses.
Council members noted they weren't in favor of eliminating paid parking altogether, with Ward 5 member Frank Darrah noting Community Main Street itself requested the formal parking study because of the previous parking congestion.
"I think when we get out of the pandemic, which will happen, we will have a parking problem again," said Ward 4 member Simon Harding, before making the motion to extend the suspension until Aug. 1.
Others similarly sounded optimistic that businesses would rebound quicker than next April.
"I think the Aug. 1 date sounds reasonable at this point to get us out there, where the vaccine can start kicking in and people feel comfortable returning," said Ward 3 member Daryl Kruse.