Cedar Falls council approves free parking until August to ease pandemic's squeeze on businesses

"Our board members have had multiple conversations with our businesses downtown who are just really trying to survive at this point," Bear replied. "We can't implement the paid parking right now in the circumstances that are surrounding us."

Jennifer Rodenbeck, city director of finance and business operations, reiterated her concerns for a long-term suspension of the paid parking system, including roughly $1,600 per month in expenses that would continue to drain the parking fund until it would fall back on the general fund.

"If we would continue to do that for a year, and not use them, that's about a $20,000 cost that we would have," Rodenbeck said. "If we see that there's not a tolerance for paid parking, then we should pull the paid stations out and reduce our costs."

City Administrator Ron Gaines noted he didn't know of any COVID-related funds from either the state or federal government that would cover the city's costs on parking expenses.

Council members noted they weren't in favor of eliminating paid parking all together, with Ward 5 Councilman Frank Darrah noting Community Main Street itself requested the parking study because of the previous parking congestion.