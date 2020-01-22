Cedar Falls council approves five-year planning document

CEDAR FALLS — A five-year planning document that includes 217 projects was approved Monday by the City Council.

The 2020-2025 capital improvements program details infrastructure and quality of life projects across Cedar Falls with an estimated cost of $307.84 million.

Individual project proposals would still have to go through a council approval process to move forward and be funded. But about 50 different funding sources are laid out in the document.

Jennifer Rodenbeck, director of finance and business operations, highlighted the use of bonding for some of the projects. Nearly a quarter are revenue bonds while general obligation bonds, repaid with property taxes, account for 3.34% of the total.

“Our goal when developing this CIP is to really try and minimize the impact on property taxes,” she noted. “With this CIP, the effect on property taxes is only a 1.7% increase over the five-year period.”

Another third of the funding sources are intergovernmental revenues with a small percentage from the capital projects fund. The remaining sources are other funds and revenues.

In other business, the council approved: