Cedar Falls council approves firefighter task force recommendations

Divisions in the community over the PSO program and the elimination of firefighter jobs have "broken my heart," he added, so the work by the group of city officials to find common ground gave him hope. The proposals they came up with show "we do have a heart, we do care about the affect on people's lives."

But the effects of that division emerged briefly during the meeting. Council member Mark Miller brought up personal information about him posted on a Facebook page supporting the firefighters union. The information is also contained in a petition on Change.org calling for four of the council members to resign for their support of eliminating the firefighters' jobs.

"The public shaming side of this, I think, is absolutely unfortunate," said Miller. Among the concerns listed in the petition are alleged unpaid property taxes and his 2018 plea to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Miller said the taxes have been paid off. "I'm not evading my taxes, I'm not doing anything illegal. I needed to sell my house."

He also referenced some past challenges with the business he owns and declared: "No, I will not resign from this position."