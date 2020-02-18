Cedar Falls council approves call for special election

CEDAR FALLS — Voters will be going to the polls in the spring to fill the City Council seat vacated by the new mayor.

The council Monday approved a resolution calling for a special election on the at-large position after it officially received and filed a petition signed by more than 2,000 residents earlier in the meeting.

Now, said City Administrator Ron Gaines, “the county will take up the special election.” Under Iowa law, the election will be held “at the earliest practicable date” — no sooner than 32 days after Black Hawk County’s auditor receives notice from the city. Gaines said the Cedar Falls city clerk would be in touch with the county about the issue on Tuesday.

Rob Green vacated the council position Jan. 2 when he became Cedar Falls’ mayor. Later that month, a majority of the council voted to appoint Nick Taiber to the seat. The petition was submitted to force an election that will fill the seat for the remainder of the term, ending Dec. 31, 2021.

In other business, the council approved:

The 28E agreement for Black Hawk County’s consolidated emergency dispatching operations, including a new fee structure based 90% on calls for service and 10% on population. For a number of years, said Public Safety Director Jeff Olson, the fee was based entirely on calls for service. Under the new approach, the city is budgeting $394,450 in fiscal year 2021 — an increase of nearly $49,000 and 14.2% — but “it is still the best bang for our buck,” he noted.

Plans and specifications for the estimated $1.16 million 12th Street reconstruction project, which involves work between College and Tremont streets and Walnut Street between 11th and 12th streets.

