Cedar Falls council approves $230,000 fire truck purchase

“We didn’t really have a number before,” he said, but $200,000 was put in the budget. “We weren’t sure where that would go, higher or lower.”

Another portable tank was added to the specifications so there would be one on each side along with the pump.

Toyne Inc. also manufactured the city’s existing first run pumper trucks, Heath wrote in a council memo.

Chase Schrage, director of public works, said the truck, used to provide water at locations where city water is not available, will replace a tanker dating from 1990. The new truck has a 2,300-gallon tank. Fold-down racks hold the portable tanks, which can be placed on the ground and filled with water.

He noted that “the additional options sometimes drive the cost up” for a vehicle.

Council member Daryl Kruse said he appreciated the addition of those options, including the pumper component. “I like that this does more than haul water,” he said.

The council unanimously approved the purchase. The truck is expected to be delivered in October.

The council also approved the contracts and bonds for permeable alley and street construction projects.