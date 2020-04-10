Cedar Falls council approves $230,000 fire truck purchase

CEDAR FALLS — A City Council member questioned a fire truck expenditure this week because the $230,000 cost exceeded a preliminary budget estimate.
Dave Sires noted that $200,000 had been slated for the water tank/pump combination truck in Cedar Falls’ capital improvements program for fiscal year 2021, which starts in July. The five-year planning document was reviewed and approved by the council most recently in January.
Total cost for the truck, manufactured by Breda-based Toyne Inc., is $230,832. The portion allocated in the CIP document would be funded through general obligation bonds. The additional $30,832 would be paid from the public safety department’s operating budget.
“The price seems quite exorbitant,” Sires told the council, at 15% more than in the CIP. He mentioned what two nearby smaller cities each paid for a truck at their fire departments, suggesting Cedar Falls should shoot for more economical vehicles in those lower price ranges.
“I’d like to see us get a couple refurbished trucks,” said Sires, and place one of them in the North Cedar fire station. That station on West Lone Tree Road isn’t staffed and has been closed since 2012.
Brian Heath, the city’s operations and maintenance division manager, said those working on the purchase had never settled on an estimated cost for the truck.
“We didn’t really have a number before,” he said, but $200,000 was put in the budget. “We weren’t sure where that would go, higher or lower.”
Another portable tank was added to the specifications so there would be one on each side along with the pump.
Toyne Inc. also manufactured the city’s existing first run pumper trucks, Heath wrote in a council memo.
Chase Schrage, director of public works, said the truck, used to provide water at locations where city water is not available, will replace a tanker dating from 1990. The new truck has a 2,300-gallon tank. Fold-down racks hold the portable tanks, which can be placed on the ground and filled with water.
He noted that “the additional options sometimes drive the cost up” for a vehicle.
Council member Daryl Kruse said he appreciated the addition of those options, including the pumper component. “I like that this does more than haul water,” he said.
The council unanimously approved the purchase. The truck is expected to be delivered in October.
The council also approved the contracts and bonds for permeable alley and street construction projects.
A $208,145 contract was awarded to Benton’s Sand & Gravel of Cedar Falls for the alley work. The project involves the construction of two permeable alleys. These will infiltrate storm water runoff with the goal of improving the water quality in Dry Run Creek.
A $3.39 million contract was awarded to Peterson Contractors Inc. of Reinbeck for the street construction. The project involves the full removal and replacement of three streets plus a hot mix asphalt overlay with curb and gutter replacement on seven streets. A cold-in-place recycled asphalt pavement will also be laid on North Union Road.
