CEDAR FALLS — The city will collect 0.5% less in property taxes during the new fiscal year with passage of the 2024 budget Monday.

Overall property tax collections are expected to be $23.8 million for the fiscal year starting July 1 compared to $23.9 million currently.

The City Council voted 6-1 to approve the budget after making a minor amendment to bring down the property tax rate and negate the projected increase in the city portion of residents' tax bills. That assumes their property’s value hasn't increased.

Councilmember Dave Sires opposed the budget’s passage. No residents spoke during the final public hearing.

The proposed budget comes with total expenditures set at $103.2 million, or $115.6 million if certain transfers are included. Last year, the budget was set at $92.7 million in expenditures, or $106.5 million with those transfers.

The tax rate was lowered to $11.40 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. Currently is it $11.51. However, the state-established residential rollback – the percentage of a property’s value that can be taxed – is slightly higher.

A resident currently pays $623 in city taxes for a home with an assessed value of $100,000.

A proposal by Councilmember Daryl Kruse to carry over $105,000 in projected fiscal year 2023 hotel-motel tax revenues of $105,000 into fiscal year 2024 was approved 6-1. Councilmember Kelly Dunn dissented. Those anticipated revenues will be part of the city's budgeted dollars instead of sitting in general fund savings.

Kruse said after the meeting he was “pleased through negotiations” that the council was able to save the taxpayers from property tax increases by “keeping it in the pockets of the citizens.”

Councilmember Dustin Ganfield added that he appreciates the “collaborative efforts between the hardworking staff and diligent council persons to massage the budget into a place” where it yields no increase to the city portion of the property tax bill for residential property owners.

“It feels good to be able to give that result to our citizens in what some perceive as a very difficult economy,” he said.

The last minute amendment came after the council made a similar modification, earmarking $200,000 in projected fiscal year 2023 carryover hotel-motel tax revenue in the name of tax relief.

Because the hotel-motel funds are merely a projection and not a guarantee, Dunn was not interested in the more aggressive move in case another major event like the COVID-19 pandemic happens, wiping out travel and the actual gains.

“I’d hate to put us in a rough spot,” she said.

Sires had an issue with how tax increment financing is used, calling it a “burden on the taxpayer” after the meeting, and separately wanting to use surplus funds for tax relief. His motion was not supported, though, out of recognition by others on the council that his feelings may become part of a policy discussion down the road.

“In short, it is a great relief,” said Dunn about the budget's adoption. “Also, when the word compromise is used and thrown around, me voting for a budget that has been debated by all of council and that I might not agree with, totally, that is compromise.”

