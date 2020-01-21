Cedar Falls council appoints familiar face to fill vacancy

CEDAR FALLS — After hearing from 10 candidates vying to fill a vacant position, a majority of the City Council went for a familiar face.
Former council member Nick Taiber was appointed in a 4-2 vote to fill out the term of Rob Green, who stepped down early this month to become mayor of Cedar Falls. All but the two newest council members, Dave Sires and Simon Harding, voted in favor of the appointment.
Taiber is returning to a familiar elected body and, in completing Green’s term in the at-large seat, a familiar position. He held the same seat on the council from 2009 to 2017 before choosing not to run again.
The appointment also comes after Taiber sought the other at-large seat on the council in the November election, competing against two candidates. He advanced to a December runoff but lost narrowly to Sires.
“I’m just thrilled with the outcome here,” Taiber said after Monday’s meeting. “I look forward to serving.”
The vote followed a failed effort to table the appointment and two motions for other candidates that died for lack of a second.
Council members had listened for about 35 minutes to candidates pitch their appointments and community members weigh in on the process.
Former council members Tom Hagarty and Paul Rider Sr. also applied for the position and spoke Monday. Others candidates who spoke included Joyce Coil, former Cedar Falls Board of Education president; Nate Didier, who was defeated in the Nov. 5 City Council election; Susan Sims, who lost in the school board election that same day; Cedar Falls firefighter Rick Sharp; Waterloo police officer Thomas Frein; Penny Popp, president of the South Main and Greenhill Corridor Neighborhood Association; and resident Whitney Smith.
LeaAnn Saul, a member of the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission who previously ran for City Council, was also a candidates but couldn’t make it to the meeting. Neils Thulstrup, the final candidate, asked to be removed from consideration before the meeting.
Taiber, corporate development director for CPM Holdings, told the council he possesses the leadership to step into the position.
“I offer eight years of council experience with two mayors and 10 different council members,” he said, declaring “I am not a single-issue candidate.”
Since leaving the council, he noted, a divisive issue had grown up around the city’s use of public safety officers with the fire department. Critics have argued replacing firefighters who leave the force with PSOs, generally cross-trained police officers, is making the city less safe. A number of those who asked to be appointed to the position have been vocal opponents of the effort.
Taiber said he wanted to help the council move beyond the controversy. “For the next two years, I’m fully committed to healing,” he added.
Harding and Sires were the only council members who voted to table after some of the candidates and community members called for the move. But council members were slow to speak up for a motion until Harding moved first that Penny Popp and then Susan Sims be appointed to the seat. Neither motion got a second.
Finally, council member Frank Darrah said “I’ll take the hit” and moved to appoint Taiber, seconded by council member Daryl Kruse. The mayor called for a show of hands from those supporting the motion. Council members Mark Miller and Susan deBuhr joined the other two in favor.
Green didn’t ask for a show of hands from those opposing the appointment. Sires said later in the meeting he opposed the appointment process and had hoped to abstain from voting.
Cedar Falls residents who favored the council calling for a special election rather than making an appointment have said they are collecting the 1,000 signatures needed to petition for that.
City Administrator Ron Gaines said any petition has to be filed with the city clerk within 14 days of Monday’s appointment. Citizens then have five days to challenge the petition if they believe there are issues with the signatures.
Taiber declined to say if he planned to run if a petitioners are successful in forcing a special election.
“It’s one step at a time for me,” he noted. “If a special election comes about, it’s something I’ll consider.”
