Cedar Falls council appoints familiar face to fill vacancy

CEDAR FALLS — After hearing from 10 candidates vying to fill a vacant position, a majority of the City Council went for a familiar face.

Former council member Nick Taiber was appointed in a 4-2 vote to fill out the term of Rob Green, who stepped down early this month to become mayor of Cedar Falls. All but the two newest council members, Dave Sires and Simon Harding, voted in favor of the appointment.

Taiber is returning to a familiar elected body and, in completing Green’s term in the at-large seat, a familiar position. He held the same seat on the council from 2009 to 2017 before choosing not to run again.

The appointment also comes after Taiber sought the other at-large seat on the council in the November election, competing against two candidates. He advanced to a December runoff but lost narrowly to Sires.

“I’m just thrilled with the outcome here,” Taiber said after Monday’s meeting. “I look forward to serving.”

The vote followed a failed effort to table the appointment and two motions for other candidates that died for lack of a second.

Council members had listened for about 35 minutes to candidates pitch their appointments and community members weigh in on the process.