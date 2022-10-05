Cedar Falls council agrees to draft modifications to fireworks ordinance

CEDAR FALLS — This was the first year fireworks were legally allowed to be shot off in Cedar Falls.

The City Council lifted the ban in June and replaced it with a three-day window on and around the Independence Day holiday.

Fast forward to Monday night. The council reached agreement on making some tweaks for future years, but were split 4-3 on the specifics.

Councilors Dave Sires, Susan deBuhr and Gil Schultz dissented.

The ordinance, which officially brings about the change in the city's code, will come before the council for a final decision at a later date.

The ordinance, which officially brings about the change in the city's code, will come before the council for a final decision at a later date.

The elected officials listened to feedback from law enforcement, and committed during their committee meeting to allowing fireworks July 3 and 4, not July 5, a day officials said was rare for usage anyway.

They also agreed 10:30 p.m. would be an appropriate cutoff time for the other two days, July 3 and 4, because then it would be consistent and give residents a more reasonable amount of darkness to shoot them off, as opposed to 10 p.m. which had been the cutoff for July 3 and 5.

The debate revolved around whether to give the council the option to designate additional legal days, for instance, in case July 5 fell on a weekend night, to which the majority favored.

“I guess what I don’t want to have, though, is to say we’re going to say (July) third and fourth only, and then when that’s a Tuesday and Wednesday, we’re going to go ahead and penalize everybody that shoots off on Saturday,” said Councilor Dustin Ganfield. “That seems like it’s punishing working folks who are going to be working the next day, on the third and fourth, that might elect to do a Saturday should future councils provide that opportunity.

“If we leave that option in there to give the potential for an either or, we’re going to find enhanced peace and quiet on the week nights and every other night that’s not designated.”

The minority favored the consistency of the same two days year after year.

This article was modified Wednesday to reflect that council has not yet taken its final vote on the ordinance amendment.