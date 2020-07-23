Cedar Falls council affirms downtown parking ramp concept

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — The broad outline of a public-private partnership to develop a downtown parking ramp was affirmed Monday by the City Council.

A resolution of support for the eight-page River Place term sheet was unanimously approved as part of the council’s resolution calendar. Cedar Falls staff will now move forward on a detailed amendment to the River Place development agreement with Eagle View Partners. If the effort is successful, the amended agreement will need council approval.

The River Place project, largely located along State Street, is adjacent to 123 E. Third St. and 305 State St., where the ramp would be built. Changes call for increasing the project area so the developer can construct the three-level ramp and first-floor retail space by Dec. 31, 2022. The estimated $5.6 million project would be bid by the city.

The existing agreement for annual tax rebates to Eagle View Partners on the increased valuation of the River Place property would be extended by another decade, through fiscal year 2036-37. The maximum rebate amount of $15 million during that time would remain unchanged.