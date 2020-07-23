Cedar Falls council affirms downtown parking ramp concept

CEDAR FALLS — The broad outline of a public-private partnership to develop a downtown parking ramp was affirmed Monday by the City Council.
A resolution of support for the eight-page River Place term sheet was unanimously approved as part of the council’s resolution calendar. Cedar Falls staff will now move forward on a detailed amendment to the River Place development agreement with Eagle View Partners. If the effort is successful, the amended agreement will need council approval.
The River Place project, largely located along State Street, is adjacent to 123 E. Third St. and 305 State St., where the ramp would be built. Changes call for increasing the project area so the developer can construct the three-level ramp and first-floor retail space by Dec. 31, 2022. The estimated $5.6 million project would be bid by the city.
The existing agreement for annual tax rebates to Eagle View Partners on the increased valuation of the River Place property would be extended by another decade, through fiscal year 2036-37. The maximum rebate amount of $15 million during that time would remain unchanged.
There was no council discussion on the matter, which was already presented to members last month during a committee of the whole meeting. At that time, some on the council raised specific questions about the proposal but no one voiced objections to moving forward.
Under the proposal, the ramp portion of the building would be leased for $1 annually to the city, which would cover costs related to operating it. The city would move to system-wide paid parking to fund ramp operations.
In other business, the council approved:
- A $219,996 contract with Astech Corp. of St. Joseph, Minn., for the 2020 seal coat project, which had an estimated cost of $244,670. The work includes 10 street sections, one alley, and multiple single lane drives in three cemeteries and eight parking lots. Work will be paid for through the city’s street construction fund and local option sales tax revenues.
- A $176,495 contract with Benton’s Sand & Gravel for the Clay Street Park water quality improvements project, which had an estimated cost of $182,865. Funding includes the city’s storm water bond and a $150,000 grant Resource Enhancement and Protection grant from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
- A $162,040 contract with Fischer Bros. of Chippewa Falls, Wis., for water slide maintenance and restoration at the Falls Aquatic Center.
- Revisions to the housing rehabilitation manual for Community Development Block Grant as the city receives federal CARES Act dollars. Modifications include greater flexibility in eligible costs when it comes to catastrophic events like a pandemic. More expensive projects will also be approached as grant funding rather than as a forgivable loan.
- The purchase of a $29,189 Genesis electric extraction tool from Equipment Management Company for the fire division.
- The final plat for the 40-acre McMahill First Addition, which includes the Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary School property and a future park site.
The third and final reading of an ordinance vacating 21,995 square feet of public right-of-way at Prairie Parkway and Prairie View Road at the request of Western Home Communities. A public hearing on conveying the property is set for Aug. 3.
