Cedar Falls Council adopts budget, meaning city property taxes rise 3.22% on homeowners

CEDAR FALLS – City property taxes will rise 3.22% for the average homeowner.

City Council adopted its $106 million budget Monday in a 6-1 vote, and made no amendments after having cut $335,000 at a special meeting Feb. 28.

Councilor Dave Sires dissented, arguing the city needs to watch its spending. Had the council not given the green light to a $4.5 million City Hall remodeling project, he contended, the impact on taxpayers could have been significantly reduced.

After council’s cuts, the tax rate dropped from $11.67 per thousand dollars of property valuation to $11.51. What council approved Monday is still higher than the current year’s rate of $11.38.

The increase in city property taxes comes as a result of the rate increase, but also Black Hawk County’s re-evaluation of property values and a decrease in the state rollback.

Additionally, there will be a 1.14% increase on the taxes paid by commercial and industrial property owners, and a 4.48% decrease on those with multi-residential properties.

Pleas were made by Melissa Heston, a member of the Racial Equity Task Force, Human Rights Commission and Housing Commission, and Carole Yates, a former City Council candidate and a member of Cedar Falls Resilience Plan committee, to restore some of the cuts made by the council.

Interim Cedar Falls public safety director named, as City Council agrees to external review of PSO model Cedar Falls City Council consented to looking into hiring a third-party firm to conduct an external audit of the Public Safety Department to uncover any possible shortcomings.

Specifically, they targeted the $35,000 for a housing needs assessment and the $25,000 for the Resilience Plan’s implementation allotted for fiscal year 2023, as opposed to delayed to Fiscal Year 2024.

A housing needs assessments, a recommendation of the task force, determines the types and amounts of housing needed based on projections of demand and the existing supply. Before its removal, the city’s capital improvement program had labeled it as a “useful tool” for developers and employers in working together to determine projects that are in demand and are affordable to residents.

The Resilience Plan has been developed thanks to the input of a group of community stakeholders like Yates. Its goal is to “identify short and long-term actions the community can implement to prepare infrastructure, the economy, the environment, civic services and the general public for potential disruption from events like flooding, economic disturbances or public heath crisis.”

Ultimately, the two were unsuccessful in swaying a majority of council.

Councilors Simon Harding and Kelly Dunn were the only ones supporting a motion to follow through on their requests.

City property taxes represent about a third of the local property tax bill. The Cedar Falls school district comes in at about 40%. Black Hawk County and other entities like Hawkeye Community College make up the remainder.

