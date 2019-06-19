CEDAR FALLS — The city said mea culpa after several residents found grave site decorations in a Dumpster at Greenwood Cemetery after Memorial Day.
Mark Ripplinger, director of municipal operations and programs, on Monday before the Cedar Falls City Council apologized for miscommunication between the city and the public regarding an ordinance about removing decorations at Cedar Falls cemeteries three days after Memorial Day.
He then discussed how the public can retrieve their items placed on graves at Greenwood, Fairview and Hillside cemeteries.
“For those individuals who were affected by these events, staff has been working to arrange for them to pick up their items at the appropriate cemetery,” Ripplinger said.
The city is providing claim forms for people whose items are missing. The city intends to put up signs which clearly state the rules and regulations of cemeteries and post them by Independence Day.
The ordinance was created 30 years ago, but was not strictly enforced.
“In order to be more thorough, cemetery staff started enforcing an ordinance that required all items such as vases, flowers and shepherd hooks, anything that is not placed on or attached firmly to headstone or to the footing be removed,” Ripplinger said. “It had not previously been as strictly enforced and this change in enforcement was not communicated to the public.”
Some members of the cemetery staff didn’t know small American flags needed to be disposed of in the same manner as large flags.
“This has raised concerns regarding the disposal of American flags at the cemeteries,” Ripplinger said. The city has asked the help of area veterans to instruct cemetery staff on proper disposal protocol of American flags.
He noted enforcing the ordinance without publicly addressing the matter has caused anxiety and confusion among residents.
“After speaking with many members of the community, the general consensus we have received is that if the city had provided a notice of the rules prior, residents would have removed items in a timely manner,” Ripplinger said. “We apologize for this lack of public notice and we will improve our communications going forward.”
