CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls saw its sixth-best construction year in the fiscal year ended June 30.
A total of $102.6 million worth of building permits were issued, with 100 new homes and 12 new commercial and industrial buildings. The homes added in $26 million valuation.
Cedar Falls has its second-highest construction year the previous fiscal year with $129.1 million worth of building permits issued.
“We want to continue and maintain the growth the city has seen,” Mayor Jim Brown said. “I’ve always said capital goes where capital is treated best, and so those folks with capital want to keep investing in our community.”
Brown wants to make sure business owners continue to work with city staff to keep improving Cedar Falls, he said.
The city has seen a decline in homes constructed, with 221 in 2017, 115 in 2018 and 100 this year.
“We had fewer homes,” said Jamie Castle, Cedar Falls building official.
It was the fourth year in a row with more than $100 million worth of building permits issued.
“It’s always been a goal to hit that $100 million mark,” Brown said.
Some of the top projects included the new Fleet Farm retail center now being built, worth $12.3 million, and the Holiday Inn on Hudson Road, worth $8.7 million. The two projects together account for 20 percent of the city’s construction value this year.
This year falls below the last three years’ totals.
“A lot of the projects that were under construction for this fiscal year actually came at the end of last fiscal year,” Castle said.
There have been six years with lower totals since 2010, Castle said. Next year looks like it will be similar.
“I’m optimistic about the next fiscal year,” Brown said.
