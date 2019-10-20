{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS — The City Council will consider a partial property tax exemption for Buckeye Corrugated Inc. for a $9 million, 175,000-square-foot industrial use warehouse and production facility at 2900 Capital Way in Cedar Falls’ north industrial park.

The project will be discussed at the City Council meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the council chambers at City Hall.

In 2017 the council approved a developmental agreement for the warehouse and production facility, according to city documents. The warehouse would house the cardboard the company produces.

Construction began in May 2018 and has recently finished.

The ordinance will give Buckeye a 75% tax exemption on the property, going down in 15% increments over the next five years. Overall Buckeye will save almost $600,000 in property taxes over five years if the ordinance is passed.

The city will also vote for third and final time on whether or not it will allow monument mails boxes.

On Sept. 16 the City Council approved 5 to 2 an ordinance allowing monument mailboxes despite city staff recommending against it. The decorative mailboxes are larger and more durable than ordinary mailboxes — often built with cement or brick.

The city banned monument mailboxes in 2008, except for those already in use.

City Attorney Kevin Rogers noted Cedar Falls Utilities and the Postal Service both opposed the plan.

Also on Monday’s agenda is a residential housing development including more than 200 lots proposed near the future site of the new Cedar Falls High School.

