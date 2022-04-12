 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Cedar Falls community to be introduced to latest draft of 'Resilience Plan' Tuesday

  • 0
Cedar Falls Resilience Plan logo

Cedar Falls Resilience Plan logo

CEDAR FALLS — A presentation will be offered on the latest draft of the Cedar Falls Resilience Plan during an in-person town hall from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Community Center.

The city encourages additional input from interested community members on the document’s recommendations and findings.

“The Resilience Plan is about our future and how we can be stronger as a community,” said Amanda Huisman, the city’s communications specialist and spokesperson.

The plan will address attracting and retaining workforce, installation of environmentally friendly infrastructure, providing housing options, creating bicycle/pedestrian options, preparing for extreme weather, building a stronger local economy, welcoming all people and preserving natural habitat.

Initial funding for the plan’s creation has been in place. However, in a 5-2 vote last month, the City Council delayed $25,000 in new dollars for the plan’s implementation in fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1.

People are also reading…

With the funding cut, a slight decrease in the tax hike was realized, but that could hinder immediate action on the plan’s recommendations.

The plan helps in “preparing for the next pandemic,” as one example of an unforeseen event.

Ironically, COVID-19 played a role in delaying its roll-out after the first “kick-off” event in the fall of 2020. Input already had been solicited from multiple community workshops in October 2020.

On Nov. 10, 2020, that feedback was presented at a virtual meeting. A series of three worksheets to solicit input was created, available beginning in mid-December 2020 and wrapped up in mid-March 2021.

From April 13 to 27, the Resilience Plan will be available online at: www.cfresilience.com. Residents will be able to submit input and questions by visiting that link.

Following the public review period, the plan may be updated based on the feedback. To this point, discussions have been led by staff and a “core team” of community stakeholders.

It will move forward for City Council consideration at some point. That’s “tentatively” scheduled for the late spring or early summer.

“It’s been about creating a better quality of life in Cedar Falls,” said Huisman. “And the community input has played a major role in making that happen.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Cedar Falls, Waverly City Government Reporter

I've covered city government for The Courier since August 2021. I'm a Chatham, NJ native who graduated from Gettysburg College in 2018 and previously worked for publications in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Council approves land sale for 150-plus unit apartment complex

Council approves land sale for 150-plus unit apartment complex

On Monday evening, City Council voted unanimously to approve the sale of the land, which lies north of 501 Lakeside St. in northeast Waterloo, to Union Developmental Holdings, LLC., with the developers hoping the sale will qualify them for state tax incentives to build on the land.

Leader in Me secures $150K John Deere grant

Leader in Me secures $150K John Deere grant

Among other things, the grant will help the Cedar Valley program expand to three low-income, at-risk schools in Waterloo: Lincoln Elementary, George Washington Carver Academy and Highland Elementary.

Quentin Hart 1

Mayor lays out plans for Waterloo

At the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors’ weekly meeting on Tuesday, Hart announced that his team had been working with de Novo Marketing from Cedar Rapids, and came out with an eight-point plan to be implemented over the span of eight years.

Watch Now: Related Video

Couples get a dousing at UK Wife Carrying Championship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News