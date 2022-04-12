Cedar Falls community to be introduced to latest draft of 'Resilience Plan' Tuesday

CEDAR FALLS — A presentation will be offered on the latest draft of the Cedar Falls Resilience Plan during an in-person town hall from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Community Center.

The city encourages additional input from interested community members on the document’s recommendations and findings.

“The Resilience Plan is about our future and how we can be stronger as a community,” said Amanda Huisman, the city’s communications specialist and spokesperson.

The plan will address attracting and retaining workforce, installation of environmentally friendly infrastructure, providing housing options, creating bicycle/pedestrian options, preparing for extreme weather, building a stronger local economy, welcoming all people and preserving natural habitat.

Initial funding for the plan’s creation has been in place. However, in a 5-2 vote last month, the City Council delayed $25,000 in new dollars for the plan’s implementation in fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1.

With the funding cut, a slight decrease in the tax hike was realized, but that could hinder immediate action on the plan’s recommendations.

Cedar Falls council, mayor discuss return to three committees for more public input, different chairs During a work session Monday, Mayor Rob Green and councilors discussed forming three committees for administration, public works, and community relations and planning.

The plan helps in “preparing for the next pandemic,” as one example of an unforeseen event.

Ironically, COVID-19 played a role in delaying its roll-out after the first “kick-off” event in the fall of 2020. Input already had been solicited from multiple community workshops in October 2020.

On Nov. 10, 2020, that feedback was presented at a virtual meeting. A series of three worksheets to solicit input was created, available beginning in mid-December 2020 and wrapped up in mid-March 2021.

From April 13 to 27, the Resilience Plan will be available online at: www.cfresilience.com. Residents will be able to submit input and questions by visiting that link.

Following the public review period, the plan may be updated based on the feedback. To this point, discussions have been led by staff and a “core team” of community stakeholders.

It will move forward for City Council consideration at some point. That’s “tentatively” scheduled for the late spring or early summer.

“It’s been about creating a better quality of life in Cedar Falls,” said Huisman. “And the community input has played a major role in making that happen.”

