Cedar Falls closing city buildings to the public

CEDAR FALLS — To help prevent the exposure opportunities of COVID-19, the City of Cedar Falls will be closing facilities to the public effective Tuesday until at least April 10.

The facilities affected by this will be: Cedar Falls City Hall, Cedar Falls Public Library, Community Center, the Hearst Center for the Arts, Cedar Falls Recreation and Fitness Center and the Cedar Falls Visitors and Tourism Center.

During this time, Cedar Falls Public Works and Public Safety will have limited public access, as well.

City staff will still be working at the facilities during this time but will focus their efforts on maintenance, administrative work and other non-public-facing activities. Individuals who have business with the city or questions can call or contact the city electronically. Visit www.cedarfalls.com for department contact information or call City Hall at (319) 273-8600.

The city encourages both residents and businesses to operate within the CDC guidelines of limiting travel, practicing strong personal hygiene and social distancing, as well as finding ways to work remotely to minimize the spread of COVID-19.