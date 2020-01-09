CEDAR FALLS — Officials are looking to repurpose vacant space in City Hall as part of a remodeling project with an estimated price tag of $3 million.
It’s one of 217 projects in a proposed five-year capital improvements program presented to the City Council on Monday during its committee of the whole meeting. Approximately 50 different funding sources are identified for the projects, totaling $307.84 million.
Jennifer Rodenbeck, director of finance and business operations, highlighted a number of proposals, including plans for the downtown office and meeting space that could get underway this fiscal year.
“What prompted this, of course, was police moving out to the new public safety building,” she noted, on South Main Street near Greenhill Road in July.
Rodenbeck said officials are looking at a number of possible issues as they consider moving forward with work at City Hall. “What are some safety concerns, security concerns? Are there any accessibility concerns that we have?
“We want to try to address all of those as we’re looking at remodeling the building,” she explained. “We also wanted to look at are there things that are more flexible work environments, are there things that will provide more cohesiveness between departments in the building.”
Improvements at City Hall would be funded through general fund savings. The plan shows spending of $50,000 during 2020 plus $1.5 million each in fiscal years 2021 and 2022.
“The CIP is a planning document,” Rodenbeck emphasized. “And it doesn’t authorize or fund projects. Funding of projects will be coordinated with the annual budget process.”
Another project beginning this year and continuing through 2025 focuses on sustainability, from city buildings’ energy efficiency to the recent installation of an electrical vehicle charger. Total costs are estimated at $246,500, including $8,000 from Cedar Falls Utilities. Among the expenses are $70,000-$80,000 for “hiring a consultant to develop a plan,” said Rodenbeck.
Phase one of Cedar River recreational improvements, estimated at $4.1 million, is in the plan for fiscal years 2022 and 2023. Officials are hoping grant dollars will cover $1.9 million and $500,000 will be secured through private fundraising with the balance coming from various city sources.
“This is one of those classic cases of goal setting,” said Rodenbeck. “I think there’s a lot of pieces of the puzzle yet for this project, but obviously we’re continuing to work on getting that appropriated.”
Infrastructure maintenance is a big part of the plan, from the annual street repair program to the addition of a nutrient removal system at the sewage treatment plant in fiscal year 2025. Street repairs have an estimated cost of $20.66 million over five years while nutrient removal is expected to cost $60 million.
A public hearing on the CIP will be held at the council’s Jan. 20 meeting and the plan will later be incorporated into the 2020-21 budget.
