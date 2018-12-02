CEDAR FALLS — The City Council will vote Monday on a list of eight public safety officer candidates.
The Cedar Falls Civil Service Commission last week approve the list to be trained as both police officers and firefighters. The city has been adding PSOs to the public safety department for the three years. The firefighters union has opposed the hiring of PSOs to fight fires.
Meanwhile, at-large council member Rob Green sent the council a referral about a five-year public safety strategic plan. According to council documents the purpose is to identify problems and strengths, provide vision for the department in five years, develop goals and publish the plan for transparency.
In other matters, the council will vote on a contract with Snyder and Associates for consulting work to supplement staffing in the city engineering department.
“A Snyder employee will be housed at City Hall for staff’s convenience, direction and oversight,” according to council documents.
The contract would not exceed $300,000 and projects would be led by Chase Schrage, capital improvement program projects supervisor, or Stephanie Houk Sheetz, director of community development.
The agreement comes as Cedar Falls faces several engineering staff vacancies.
The council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.