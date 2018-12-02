Try 1 month for 99¢
CEDAR FALLS — The City Council will vote Monday on a list of eight public safety officer candidates.

The Cedar Falls Civil Service Commission last week approve the list to be trained as both police officers and firefighters. The city has been adding PSOs to the public safety department for the three years. The firefighters union has opposed the hiring of PSOs to fight fires.

Meanwhile, at-large council member Rob Green sent the council a referral about a five-year public safety strategic plan. According to council documents the purpose is to identify problems and strengths, provide vision for the department in five years, develop goals and publish the plan for transparency.

In other matters, the council will vote on a contract with Snyder and Associates for consulting work to supplement staffing in the city engineering department.

“A Snyder employee will be housed at City Hall for staff’s convenience, direction and oversight,” according to council documents.

The contract would not exceed $300,000 and projects would be led by Chase Schrage, capital improvement program projects supervisor, or Stephanie Houk Sheetz, director of community development.

The agreement comes as Cedar Falls faces several engineering staff vacancies.

The council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

