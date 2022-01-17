Cedar Falls City Council to meet Tuesday to consider permits moratorium, CIP and much more

CEDAR FALLS -- Besides a discussion on a proposed building permits moratorium, there’s lots cookin’ for the Cedar Falls City Council on Tuesday (Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day) at City Hall.

The council will convene at 5:10 p.m. for a work session to further discuss the newly adopted downtown zoning code, the reason some councilors favor considering a halt on new construction in the downtown commercial areas until concerns are addressed.

Staff is prepared to discuss a variety of issues based a referral made at the previous council meeting.

Shared parking or private parking ratio requirements.

Vinyl siding restriction.

Accessory dwelling units.

Missing middle housing.

Planning & Zoning Commission review.

“Staff will provide information from the code on each of these items, to support council’s work session discussion on Jan. 18," wrote Community Development Director Stephanie Houk Sheetz in a memo to the council. "It is anticipated at the work session that Council will advise on the specific amendments desired for consideration by the Planning & Zoning Commission. P&Z will evaluate them and make a recommendation to the City Council, following provisions of Section 26-4(a).”

At 5:55 p.m., the council will revisit a portion of the proposed Main Street reconstruction project: the intersection with Sixth Street, where the council before the election voted 4-3 in favor of designing a roundabout. The focus will be on reducing any reduction of parking stalls in front of the Cedar Falls Public Library caused by the new roundabout .

Possibly intentionally, the other committee of the whole agenda items include a presentation of the library’s annual report by Director Kelly Stern, as well as an interview of the Library board of trustees candidate Joan Bessman Taylor.

The regular meeting kicks off at 7 p.m. and will eventually include discussion, and a possible final vote, on the proposed building permits moratorium.

But before that, a proclamation will be presented by Mayor Rob Green for “The Year of College Hill," followed by three public hearings.

One is for the fiscal year 2022 to 2027 capital improvements plan, which is a planning document describing 202 projects costing $357.8 million and how they’ll be funded.

Green plans to veto building permit moratorium proposed for Cedar Falls downtown A 4-3 majority of City Council requested the resolution for the moratorium be drafted. It will be up for a vote Tuesday, and if approved and signed, be in effect until May 1.

The second is for a proposal for the Main Street reconstruction project and the acquisition of private property for it. The project encompasses improvements from Sixth Street to University Avenue, and changes the road from four lanes to three lanes.

In addition, at the intersections at Seerley Boulevard, 18th Street, 12th Street, and potentially Sixth Street, roundabouts will be constructed.

A third hearing will be on plans for mass grading and the construction of infrastructure for the 200 acres of vacant land bordering West Viking and South Union roads slated for the Industrial Park's expansion.

Other business up for council consideration and a possible vote of approval:

Fiscal year 2023 City Council goals, work program and short-term financial plan.

City’s official financial institutions acting as depositories.

$3,975 contract with Rally Appraisal for the city’s flood buyout program to re-appraise nine properties in the northern section of Cedar Falls – 215 McKinley St., 627 Clair St., 705 Clair St., 628 Longview St., 2027 Center St., 1027 Clair St., 824 Cottage Row Rd., 1020 Cottage Row Rd., and 2126 W. Lone Tree Road.

Agreement for a maximum of $11,000 with Kirk Gross Company for moving furniture during the remodeling of City Hall.

Three-year contract renewal with the Sturgis Falls Celebration Inc. for the use of city parks and services.

Resolution setting Feb. 7 as the date of a public hearing for the proposed plans and cost estimates for a sanitary sewer rehabilitation project funded in part by a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).

An executive session will be held after the regular meeting to likely discuss potential real estate acquisition relative to constructing a road to Aldrich Elementary School.

