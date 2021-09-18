Cedar Falls City Council to hear Monday about $6.5 million ARPA proposal

Options for remote attendance are available for both meetings.

Also at the committee of the whole meeting, 30 minutes is allotted to Kevin Rogers, the city attorney, for a discussion on political campaigning on city property, and 20 minutes for a presentation from a new nonprofit, Cedar Falls Economic Development Corporation

Mayor Rob Green, who is running for re-election this November, first emailed Gaines about the policy for campaign events at public venues in light of an alleged violation by Green’s opponents, Tom Blanford.

Blanford has held a number of “Talk with Tom” events at the city’s parks, and says he will continue, despite city administration -- not Green -- notifying him “that these events are prohibited by city policy.”

Blanford, in a Facebook post, said he asked that the administrative policy be added to the agenda.

In addition, the CFEDC will request that council match $150,000 in donations from various area entities. As a result, it would have $300,000 to spend in areas such as CFEDC staffing, legal fees, outside business-lead generation, applying for grants and advocating for development.