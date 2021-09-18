Cedar Falls City Council to hear Monday about $6.5 million ARPA proposal

CEDAR FALLS – Staff will pitch Monday to Cedar Falls City Council that $6.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds be spent entirely on major wastewater treatment facility upgrades and other sanitary and storm water infrastructure improvements.
Staff also will propose 7% sewer/sanitary rate increases each of the next five years. Supplementary meeting materials indicate that the use of the ARPA funds are intended to offset the future increases for customers.
According to the materials, the treatment plant upgrades, which are estimated to cost $112 million, are needed to address outdated technology for nutrient removal and meet the latest mandates from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Iowa Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) for nitrogen and phosphorus levels.
Construction would begin in 2026, with hopes of meeting the new nutrient removal requirements by 2030.
Materials say that the staff’s recommendations could be approved in a motion by council, and also notes that the funds, while recommended for the sanitary and stormwater infrastructure projects, are eligible to be spent on the response to the public health emergency or its negative economic impacts, premium pay for essential workers, and in other public sectors, such as broadband and water.
City Administrator Ron Gaines will lead the 45-minute presentation on the wastewater facility project and ARPA funds at council’s committee of the whole meeting Monday at 5:15 p.m. in City Hall. The regular meeting, which includes a hotly debated second reading of the proposed downtown zoning ordinances, begins at 7 p.m.
Options for remote attendance are available for both meetings.
Also at the committee of the whole meeting, 30 minutes is allotted to Kevin Rogers, the city attorney, for a discussion on political campaigning on city property, and 20 minutes for a presentation from a new nonprofit, Cedar Falls Economic Development Corporation
Mayor Rob Green, who is running for re-election this November, first emailed Gaines about the policy for campaign events at public venues in light of an alleged violation by Green’s opponents, Tom Blanford.
Blanford has held a number of “Talk with Tom” events at the city’s parks, and says he will continue, despite city administration -- not Green -- notifying him “that these events are prohibited by city policy.”
Blanford, in a Facebook post, said he asked that the administrative policy be added to the agenda.
In addition, the CFEDC will request that council match $150,000 in donations from various area entities. As a result, it would have $300,000 to spend in areas such as CFEDC staffing, legal fees, outside business-lead generation, applying for grants and advocating for development.
Most of the $150,000 has been raised. The goal is to raise the entire amount with the help of area entities, and use "on-deposit" funds to make up the difference in the meantime. But a spokesman said further pledges have gone beyond the $150,000.
At the regular meeting, public hearings will be held on plans and cost estimates for the 2021 Street Patching and Recreational River Area and Riverbank Improvements projects.
In addition, the proposed downtown zoning ordinances will be up for second consideration by council, but there is no public comment period specifically allotted for them.
On Sept. 7, the two ordinances passed first reading by separate 4-3 votes, with Councilors Susan deBuhr, Daryl Kruse, and Dave Sires casting the dissenting votes.