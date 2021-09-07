Cedar Falls City Council to hear about $4.6 million City Hall project Tuesday

Other notable resolutions include a funds transfer from the general fund to the emergency reserve and capital projects funds; an account service agreement with One Source The Background Check Company for pre-employment and promotional background reports and driver’s license validation; a facilities use agreement with Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging relative to the use of the Community Center; a facility use agreement with the American National Red Cross relative to use of the Recreation and Fitness Center as a shelter during a disaster emergency; storm water facility maintenance and repair agreement with Midwest Development Co. and Wild Horse Ridge Homeowners Association relative to a post-construction storm water management plan for Wild Horse Ridge; a scheduling of a public hearing Sept. 20 for the 2021 Street Patching Project; and a scheduling of a public hearing on Sept. 20 for the Recreational River Area and Riverbank Improvements Project.