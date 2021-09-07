Cedar Falls City Council to hear about $4.6 million City Hall project Tuesday

CEDAR FALLS – A multi-million dollar City Hall project and a downtown zoning overhaul are expected to be discussed by Cedar Falls City Council on Tuesday (Monday was Labor Day).
At the committee of the whole meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m., a presentation will be made about a proposed $4.6 million project for remodeling and re-purposing City Hall.
“In the initial analysis of the City Hall remodel, we determined the scope should go beyond new carpet,” according to a description of the capital improvement project provided in meeting supplemental material. “In an attempt to provide the best customer service to our citizens a relocation of various divisions and rebuild of offices will be required.”
A schematic design services contract has been approved. If the scope of the work and design are approved on schedule, construction could begin in November.
The total project is estimated to cost $4,576,787.
In addition, the agenda for the committee of the whole meeting, taking place at city hall, features a review of new code — building, residential, mechanical, plumbing, election, and fire — which is adopted by the city every six years. Building Official Jamie Castle and Jesse Lizer, Emergent Architecture principal architect, will lead presentations related to the capital project and code review.
The meeting will be accessible via video conference. Agendas and materials can be found at: www.cedarfalls.com/852/Public-Meeting-Agendas-With-Video.
Beginning at 7 p.m., the regular meeting will feature public hearings for zoning ordinances establishing the Downtown Character District designation and rezoning of all the properties within the boundaries.
Councilors could vote to adopt the ordinances on first consideration. If passed, second and third considerations would take place Sept. 20 and Oct. 4.
In addition, the regular meeting agenda includes a number of resolutions. Among them:
- Site plan for a medical clinic addition to Bluebell Health Plaza in the mixed use residential zoning district.
The one-story addition would be 5,400 square feet and attached to the southwest part of the existing building. It will allow the company to provide OB-GYN services. In addition, the applicant will be expanding the parking lot, and making landscaping improvements. The planning and zoning commission approved the project in a 5-0 vote with one abstention.
- Amendments to the city’s multi-hazard emergency operations plan.
Described as an “overhaul” by Mayor Rob Green in a letter to council, the EOP will “better comply with the guidelines of the National Incident Management System and Incident Command System if “significant” changes, such as adding the position of administrator and delegating it certain responsibilities, are approved.
- Revised public meeting protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although council will continue to meet at City Hall, the “public will be provided the option to participate in City Council meetings by electronic means if the Black Hawk County Health Department COVID-19 status is being reported as ‘high’ as of 8 a.m. on the Wednesday prior to a City Council meeting.” The same criteria will apply to city boards and commissions.
- A cooperative agreement between the Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission and the Iowa Civil Rights Commission.
“The agreement allows the city to be compensated for locally processed human rights complaints and assists the state agency in reducing case backlog,” according a memo from Brenda Balvanz, human resources specialist.
- $54,079 purchase of cameras for the Transfer Station and Public Works facilities
Security cameras at the Public Works and Transfer station are 15 years old, on average, and they are running on an older server.
Other notable resolutions include a funds transfer from the general fund to the emergency reserve and capital projects funds; an account service agreement with One Source The Background Check Company for pre-employment and promotional background reports and driver’s license validation; a facilities use agreement with Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging relative to the use of the Community Center; a facility use agreement with the American National Red Cross relative to use of the Recreation and Fitness Center as a shelter during a disaster emergency; storm water facility maintenance and repair agreement with Midwest Development Co. and Wild Horse Ridge Homeowners Association relative to a post-construction storm water management plan for Wild Horse Ridge; a scheduling of a public hearing Sept. 20 for the 2021 Street Patching Project; and a scheduling of a public hearing on Sept. 20 for the Recreational River Area and Riverbank Improvements Project.