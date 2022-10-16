Cedar Falls City Council to discuss Human Rights Commission report Monday

CEDAR FALLS — The Human Rights Commission will deliver its annual report to the City Council Monday after a year that’s been filled with transitions and progress for the panel.

Several members are relatively new to the commission, which is also waiting for the addition of a paid staff person to help guide its work.

Chairman Eashaan Vajpeyi will share some highlights and answer any questions at the Community Center, 528 Main St., during a 5:55 p.m. finance and business operations committee meeting.

Jeff Sitzmann addresses hot button issues, his plans if selected as Cedar Falls police chief The 27-year department veteran answered questions for 45 minutes on topics ranging from community policing and mental health to school shootings and recruitment.

The 11-member commission has shifted away from work in fact-finding and investigations and has restructured its committees in the areas of education, advocacy, and outreach.

It’s hosted a variety of events, and according to its report, now feels it “has a foundation in place to provide timely responses to concerns from the public.”

Five new members were appointed within the last couple months after the commission’s size was expanded from nine to 11 by the council and two longtime members, Susan Langan and Teri Lynn Jorgensen, stepped away.

The commission also awaits the hiring of a diversity, equity and inclusion specialist to spearhead tasks that the 11 volunteer commissioners would not be able to accomplish on its own. Right now, Human Resources Manager Bailey Schindel assists the commission in addition to the rest of her day-to-day responsibilities.

Cedar Falls police chief finalist Mark Howard shares his priorities at Wednesday meet and greet Howard expressed support for various initiatives like focusing on officer wellness, adding a K-9 to the force and increasing the bike patrol presence on the trails.

Following the discussion, the city will continue to meet as a committee to iron out some meeting procedural changes, and hear from University of Northern Iowa athletic directors Jamar Thompson and David Harris about the recently launched $50 million fundraising campaign for UNI-Dome renovations.

The regular business meeting starts at 7 p.m. The council will consider acting on several items:

Scheduling Nov. 7 as the date for a public hearing on the plans for the estimated $21.8 million Main Street Reconstruction Project. Another resolution associated with the massive project, spanning from the intersections of Sixth Street and University Avenue, is on Monday’s agenda for approval.

Scheduling Nov. 7 as the date for a public hearing on the plans for the Cedar River Recreational Improvements Project estimated to cost $5.8 million. It would be the second time the project’s been approved and placed out for bid. The first came last year when the construction proposals were submitted with significantly higher costs than were originally projected, and the council rejected them.

An ordinance, on the first of three readings, that would reduce the council’s voting threshold from a two-thirds to a simple majority to override any Planning and Zoning Commission recommendations of denial for zoning ordinance amendments. Green, however, has said he’ll veto it if passed.

An ordinance, on the first of three readings, that would change the days of allowable usage of fireworks from July 3, 4 and 5 to only July 3 and 4, with the annual option of the council adding another day of use. The cutoff time also will be changed from 10 and 11 p.m., depending on the day, to 10:30 p.m. across the board.

A $41,700 contract with Waterloo-based Lehman Trucking & Excavating Inc. for the northern Cedar Falls flood buyout program to demolish structures at properties the city now owns – 627 and 1027 Clair St., 628 Longview St., and 824 Cottage Row Ln. Other resolutions associated with the program are on Monday’s agenda for approval.

A rate of $3.89 per $1,000 taxable value for commercial properties within the Downtown Cedar Falls Self-Supported Municipal Improvement District for fiscal year 2024. The rate is the same as the current year.

The resignation of LeaAnn Saul as a member of the Planning & Zoning Commission, as well as the re-appointments of Brad Leeper and Oksana Grybovych Hafermann to the commission for five years.