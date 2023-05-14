CEDAR FALLS — Some community members hope the City Council endorses a recently crafted housing needs assessment Monday.

The council meets at 7 p.m. in City Hall, 220 Clay St.

If the council fails to adopt the report – the largest and most technical document to come up for a vote since the Resilience Plan about a year ago – it will likely face criticism from well-known figures. The Resilience Plan was not approved by the council.

“The state mandates a HNA when the city/CFEDC/INRCOG/etc. apply for state incentives,” wrote Jim Brown, executive director of the Cedar Falls Economic Development Corporation, in a message to The Courier. “Debi Durham said as much at our social event. Technically they’ll still look at applications, but it’s score-based and CF would be behind from the get go.”

The Economic Development Corporation sponsored the report, contracting with Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments and the University of Northern Iowa’s Institute for Decision Making to develop it over a year’s time.

A housing needs assessment has not been completed in Cedar Falls since 1998.

The study is meant as an economic development tool and for workforce recruitment. It came in response to a Cedar Falls Racial Equity Task Force request for solutions to a lack of affordable housing.

The assessment seeks ways to respond to rising home prices – up 25% the previous five years – and declining inventory of homes for sale – down 66% the previous five years – as well as slower housing construction and a near absence of buildable lots for sale to homebuyers and custom builders.

It sought to identify and foster housing options for low- to moderate-income households, young families, seniors, and people with disabilities.

The document makes 33 recommendations, and can supplement applications from developers for state incentives. Two will seek council support Monday for Workforce Housing Tax Credits administered by the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

One is BJW Holdings, led by Brian Wingert, a key participant in the assessment. He wants to construct 12 small cottages at 215 W. Ninth St., the former site of a Mennonite church he purchased and demolished.

His plans are still under review by city staff. Officials haven’t raised any red flags that could slow approval.

As part of his application, the city is required to provide a resolution of support as well as a local match of incentives of at least $1,000 per unit, a total of $12,000.

Another application is from CV Commercial LLC, led by Brent Dalhstrom. He seeks to construct a new five-story, multi-use building with 32 market-rate residential units at 2119 College St. and 1003 W. 22nd St. on College Hill, a controversial plan approved by the council in 2019.

The local match requirement is the same as Wingert’s, and officials say the city agreed to provide five years of tax rebates totaling as much as $593,937, which can be used as the match requirement.

“We have a divided council, and we have issues with our elected folks that we really feel like are impeding on our ability to come to consensus on where we want to go as an organization, and we think that that’s an issue that we will be highlighting throughout the election,” Mark Kittrell, an Economic Development Commission and Economic Development Authority board member, told Cedar Falls Utilities trustees during a presentation last week.

Additionally, the council will consider approving:

A site plan for a Popeyes fried chicken restaurant at the southeast corner of Brandilynn Boulevard and Winterberry Drive.

A $2.63 million contract with Dave Schmitt Construction of Cedar Rapids, the lowest bid received for the first phase of the North Cedar Heights Area reconstruction project. That came in significantly under the $3.39 million estimate. The project’s scope was previously reduced after the only bid came back significantly higher than budgeted.

Alan Stalnaker and Sloan Alberhasky as new members of the Planning & Zoning Commission.

An ordinance, on its third and final reading, rezoning 14.43 acres of farmland owned by Jim Sands Construction for future homes. The land is north of Tomahawk Lane and west of Cypress Avenue.

An ordinance, on the third and final reading, rezoning three acres along the future Ashworth Drive extension from Kara Drive to Hudson Road for new residential development.

Committee meetings begin at 6:20 p.m. Mayor Rob Green will present his proposal for an emeritus program for former elected city officials, and City Engineer David Wicke will discuss a request for no parking on Bluebell Road from South Main Street to Coneflower Parkway.

