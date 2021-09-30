Cedar Falls City Council to consider rezoning of Cedar Heights Drive plot for future condos

CEDAR FALLS – The 6.38-acre commercial vacant lot at the corner of Cedar Heights and Valley High drives is in the process of being rezoned for residential development.

Items associated with the proposal for six three-story condos with 12 units each come before City Council on Monday for possible votes, after the Valley High Condo Association — representing the residents on Legacy Lane behind the proposed site — raised concerns in a petition regarding future construction.

Lg Companies LLC, based in Cedar Falls, appeased most, if not all of them, it was revealed at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting earlier this month. The four major concerns dealt with potential flooding, light pollution and line-of-sight issues, as well as the possibility of Legacy Lane being used as a through street.

“Obviously, all of us would like a nice quiet field next to our houses, but we always knew it was going to get developed, and I think this situation, as it’s been panning out, is about as ideal as it’s going to get,” said HOA President Jubal Sloan.

Her comments came at the meeting where the commission approved city staff’s recommendation, with one abstention from Commissioner Kyle Larson, who has an interest in the real estate company and recused himself from discussion.

Some 162 parking spaces would be provided for 72 two-bedroom units that are intended to be sold, not leased. The development would be completed in three phases, two complexes per phase. Two single driveways from Cedar Heights Drive are proposed for access.

If given the green light by council Monday, site plans go through the planning and zoning process at a later date, and there would be further opportunities to comment.

The 6.38 acre plot, labeled “Hanna Park Commercial,” was bought by Lg Companies LLC from Heartland Development Cedar Valley Inc. for $400,000 in January 2020.

“The proposed site is currently zoned C-1 Commercial which only allows residential uses with special approval by the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council,” states planner Chris Sevy in a letter to city officials. “Also, the C-1 Commercial District has a two-story, 35-foot height limitation which precludes the proposed three-story, 42-foot buildings from being built.”

The developer wants to rezone the property to an R-P planned residence district so condominiums can be built. That requires an amendment to the future land use map of 12.5 acres from office and business park to medium density residential. That would include the 6.38 acres at the northwest corner of Cedar Heights Drive and Valley High Drive, and the remainder would be south of Valley High Drive, some of which is owned by Lg Companies.

The area on the east side of Cedar Heights Drive is also designated as medium density residential.

The amount of commercial and office space indicated on the future land use map along this corridor may be excessive given the lower traffic volume, Sevy said at the meeting. But “additional residential development will provide needed housing in the community to help create more demand for nearby retail and commercial services.”

