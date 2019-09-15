{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS — A new residential development is being proposed on more than 100 acres near the future site of Cedar Falls’ new high school.

The Cedar Falls City Council will consider rezoning the site at 7 p.m. Monday at City Hall.

The Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommended 119 acres between Union Road and Waterbury Drive, near the Robinson Dresser Sports Complex, be zoned for residential use at its Aug. 28 meeting.

ISG Engineering applied for the rezoning and land use amendment for a new West Fork Crossing development.

In other business, the council will consider allowing a temporary mural from Fortepan Iowa, a statewide organization with a digital archive of Iowa photos.

The Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend the temporary installation using wheat paste, a combination of flour and water, to attach the photo murals.

Fortepan will make a presentation to the council prior to the regular meeting at 5:55 p.m. The group plans to have the mural up by Oct. 5 for the University of Northern Iowa’s homecoming.

The city will also vote on the second consideration of a 48-hour parking ordinance on city streets.

