CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls City Council will consider a 35 mph speed limit for a portion of Ridgeway Avenue from Hudson Road heading east to Highway 58.
The council will vote on the first reading of an ordinance to establish the speed limit at its 7 p.m. Monday meeting.
The speed limit will be on the newly designed and constructed portion of Ridgeway Avenue to match the priorities and design for the Ridgeway Avenue Reconstruction Project, according to city documents.
The city will also consider a resolution to continue a rate of $3.89 per $1,000 taxable value for the Downtown Cedar Falls Self-Supported Municipal Improvement District during fiscal year 2021. The money goes to fund Community Main Street.
The city will consider an ordinance to rezone 119 acres near Union Road and Waterbury Drive for the new West Fork Crossing development for the second time.
The 119 acres would become a residential housing development including more than 200 lots. The initial construction is expected to include 30 lots connected to Union Road.
The council unanimously approved rezoning the land — near the Robinson Dresser Sports Complex — for residential use during at their last meeting, and amended the land use map to allow for medium- to low-density residential development in the area.
The development would be located northwest of the proposed site of Cedar Falls’ new high school. A referendum on the $69.9 million high school was approved in June with more than 65% of voters favoring the project.
