Cedar Falls City Council to consider increases to Section 8 housing assistance

CEDAR FALLS — Rental assistance for Section 8 participants might increase in Cedar Falls.

The City Council will determine whether it hikes what’s called the “payment standard” for residents who benefit from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Housing Choice Voucher Program at its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday.

The program is commonly known as Section 8 assistance for low-income families and individuals, the elderly, and disabled seeking quality housing.

For one- or two-bedroom housing, the maximum amount of monthly assistance would go from $737 to $814 and $922 to $1,027, respectively. Those with three, four or zero bedrooms would see respective increases from $1,222 to $1,365; from $1,554 to $1,750; and from $651 to $691.

Two Cedar Falls police captains named finalist for chief position Mark Howard and Jeff Sitzmann, both veteran supervisors of the Cedar Falls Police Department, will vie for the top job. Howard currently serves as the acting police chief.

According to Robyn Cusmano, the city’s housing program specialist, the payment standard is based on the area’s annual fair market rents (FMR). HUD defines those as an estimate of the money that would cover rent and utility expenses for 40% of the area’s rental housing units.

“In 2021, the FMR determined by HUD, seemed to be on the low side for rents in Cedar Falls,” said Cusmano in her memo to the council. “The increase in the 2022 FMR is more aligned with the current housing market in Cedar Falls and will allow current and future participants a better chance of finding suitable housing.”

HUD requires the payment standards be within 90-110% of the FMR, she said. “Historically, the city has opted to utilize a 110% standard for one to four bedroom units, given the city’s relatively higher cost rental market within the metro area.”

City staff and the Housing Commission recommended the council continue with the 110% standard.

The city’s website states that qualifying tenants pay a minimum of 30% of their income toward their housing costs. The program pays the difference between the rent and household income, up to the standard.

Nationally, FMRs increased by an average of approximately 10%, “enabling more households with housing vouchers to access affordable, stable housing,” said HUD in a September news release.

Green plans veto of public review of certain Cedar Falls downtown site plans Also noted by Green was his intention to veto the change in procedure councilors first would approve to make it easier for them to pass the entire package of ordinances.

In its announcement, the federal department noted a change in how FMRs are calculated.

“Due to significant interruptions in public data sources caused by COVID-19, HUD supplemented public data with data from private sources to ensure the accuracy of the FY23 FMRs. This methodological change – which incorporated public feedback through a notice of proposed changes – is only applicable to FY23,” said HUD in a press release.

“Calculating the FY23 FMRs in this way ensures that FMRs accurately reflect recent, steep rent increases in many communities and will make it easier for households in those communities to use their vouchers to rent affordable homes.”

Prior to the regular meeting, the council will meet in committee at 6:20 p.m. and discuss the possible changes to its fireworks ordinance based on feedback it gave to law enforcement in August. The committee and council meeting will be held at the Community Center, 528 Main St.

In other business, the council will consider:

A grant contract with the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau for $9,000 in funding for impaired traffic enforcement overtime and training.

A licensing agreement with Aureon Network Services for installing telecommunications infrastructure and fiber optic cable in the public right of way along 18th Street, Waterloo Road and University Avenue.

A preconstruction agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation as part of a massive reconstruction project for Iowa Highway 58 from Ridgeway Avenue south to U.S. Highway 20. It outlines the funding split – $2.04 million from the city and $7.21 million from the DOT – and helps fulfill the terms of a development agreement.

Scheduling a public hearing Oct. 17 for an ordinance lowering the voting threshold, from five to four members of the council, for overruling Planning and Zoning Commission recommendations when recommending denial of zoning ordinance amendments. Mayor Rob Green, however, has said he’ll veto it if adopted by the council.

A parking prohibition on Utility Parkway from Waterloo Road to Irving Street, outside Cedar Falls Utilities, to address concerns of a congested corridor. Parking is not allowed on the north and west side of the street.