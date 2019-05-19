CEDAR FALLS — The City Council on Monday could vote to add fees for parking in downtown lots.
The same ordinance would add spaces overall in the downtown district and provide several parallel parking spots on State Street.
“This is welcome news for the community” Carol Lilly, director of Community Main Street said, in a news release.
Under the plan, all spaces in parking lots behind downtown buildings would be paid spaces, although not necessarily with parking meters.
The council will vote on the parking map and recommended updates to the parking ordinance, changes to traffic lanes, new spots and adjusted time limits for parking spots on streets.
“We know how important accessible parking is to downtown district guests, merchants and their customers,” Lilly said in the news release.
The council meets at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
At 6:10 p.m. the council have presentation on the downtown parking and streetscape project.
According to the Cedar Falls Capital Improvement Program the project will cost $2.1 million and take place over four years.
