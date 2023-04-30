CEDAR FALLS — Construction bids received for an Ashworth Drive connection from Hudson Road to Kara Drive have made it more likely the project will get underway later this year.

The City Council on Monday will consider awarding one of the four bids, all of which were significantly under the budgeted estimate of $1.74 million. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in City Hall, 220 Clay St.

And as is not often the case with a lot of the city’s big road projects, the winning bid may not be the construction company out of Reinbeck, Peterson Contractors Inc. However, it might not be a local company, either.

Dave Schmitt Construction of Cedar Rapids submitted the lowest bid of $1.25 million. Peterson Contractors came in with the second lowest at $1.41 million. Two Cedar Falls companies, Owen Contracting Inc. and Vieth Construction Corporation, submitted bids at $1.54 million and $1.57 million, respectively.

City Engineer David Wicke previously said construction would get underway on the roadway later in the summer, but the traffic signal, proposed to be installed at the future Hudson Road and Ashworth Drive intersection, likely won’t be delivered until next year.

Earlier this month, the council was deep in discussion on the merits of installing a roundabout there, as well as what might be on the horizon in terms of future road extensions in the area to alleviate traffic and safety concerns for families with kids at the nearby Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary School at 2526 Ashworth Drive.

The council approved the plans in a 5-1 vote with Councilmember Dave Sires dissenting and Councilmember Dustin Ganfield absent.

Additionally, the council will consider the second of three readings for an ordinance rezoning three acres along that future roadway for new residential development.

The council will also consider:

Approving new plans for the first phase of the North Cedar Heights area reconstruction project without a portion of Timber Drive. Construction costs are estimated at $3.39 million for work on West Ridgewood Drive from Greenwood Avenue to Cherry Lane, as well as a part of Greenwood Avenue. The previous plans were rejected after only one bid was received, from Peterson Contractors, Inc., way over the previous estimate.

Approving two agreements, one with Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments and the other with Riverwise Engineering, LLC., associated with the highly anticipated project that will bring about recreational improvements to the Cedar River between the First and Main Street bridges. The construction contract was awarded to Peterson Contractors, Inc. and the new start date is fall 2023.

Passing an ordinance, on its second of three readings, rezoning 14.43 acres of farmland owned by Jim Sands Construction for future homes. The land is north of Tomahawk Lane and west of Cypress Avenue.

Approving the third and final reading of a change in zoning code to allow for defunct institutional buildings in residential areas to be reused for salons. If ultimately approved, any salon project would be considered a conditional use and require approval from the board of adjustment. The proposed revision comes as a builder looks to remodel the former Faith Wesleyan and Jordan Crossing church at 209 Walnut St. for Dolled Up Studios’ new location.

Accepting the reappointment of Jeff Engel to the Cedar Falls Utilities board of trustees until Aug. 31, 2029.

Condemning the property at 1312 Clay St.

Prior to the regular meeting, at 6:05 p.m., Cedar Falls Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Jim Brown and Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments Executive Director Brian Schoon will update the council on the housing needs assessment.

Photo: Crash, fire Highway 218, April 28, 2023 042823jr-crash-218-3 042823jr-crash-218-2 042823jr-crash-218-1