Cedar Falls City Council to be asked to proceed with Hearst Center expansion planning

CEDAR FALLS – City Council will be asked Tuesday night whether it wants to prioritize developing a master plan for a new Hearst Center for the Arts at its current site, 304 W. Seerley Blvd.

Community Development Director Stephanie Houk Sheetz, Tourism & Cultural Programs Manager Jennifer Pickar and Art & Culture Board Member Matthew Wilson will give the “Hearst 2.0” presentation about the possible expansion and why it’s necessary to address the aging facility.

The council’s Community Development Committee will hear the presentation and likely have follow-up discussion at 5:15 p.m. inside the Community Center, 528 Main St.

“Opening in May of 1989, James and Meryl Hearst’s former residence was willed to the city in 1983 and reconstructed as a 12,000 square foot arts center with two galleries, three classrooms, a sculpture garden, two meeting rooms, office space, and a performing arts facility,” according to the center’s website.

Board President Kate Brennan Hall, at a recent board meeting, said the “sweet little old building” was built in the 1940s and added on to in the late 1980s. It’s “continuing to do its part,” but she urged people to think about whether it’s realistic for the famous poet’s residence to meet its growing needs the next 30 years.

The center is preparing to welcome a new director, Cory Hurless, later this month, the former program manager for art, music and graphics at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas.

The estimated $5 million project is in the city’s capital improvement program. It’s been a subject of conversation for several years. About half of the cost is expected to be covered by fundraising.

Construction could begin in 2025 or 2026.

The new facility would allow the Hearst Center staff to expand and optimize educational offerings, increase the quality of its art experiences, and more fully develop and support the Cedar Falls arts community.

Ultimately it would be the “right size to accommodate expansion of classrooms and art studios, modern gallery, proper art storage, adequate staff offices,” said the presentation.

Officials say the center lacks office space and proper storage for programming and artwork, in addition to having aging floors, bathrooms, HVAC, humidification/controls and elevator.