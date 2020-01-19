Cedar Falls City Council to appoint candidate to fill vacancy

CEDAR FALLS — A vacant at-large City Council seat is expected to be filled Monday by one of 12 people who applied for the appointment.

The council meets at 7 p.m. in City Hall, 220 Clay St.

Rob Green vacated the seat Jan. 2 upon becoming mayor and council members voted to appoint someone to fill out the remaining two years of his term.

Candidates Joyce Coil, Nate Didier, Thomas Frein, Tom Hagarty, Penny Popp, Paul Rider Sr., LeaAnn Saul, Rick Sharp, Susan Sims, Whitney Smith, Nick Taiber and Neils Thulstrap will each have up to three minutes to speak after being randomly chosen by Green. The public will also be allowed to speak after the candidates.

Council members will then vote on which candidate to appoint. The new member will be seated between 24 and 48 hours afterward.

In addition, the council will hold four public hearings followed by resolutions seeking approval of each proposed matter. They are on: