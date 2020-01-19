Cedar Falls City Council to appoint candidate to fill vacancy

CEDAR FALLS — A vacant at-large City Council seat is expected to be filled Monday by one of 12 people who applied for the appointment.
The council meets at 7 p.m. in City Hall, 220 Clay St.
Rob Green vacated the seat Jan. 2 upon becoming mayor and council members voted to appoint someone to fill out the remaining two years of his term.
Candidates Joyce Coil, Nate Didier, Thomas Frein, Tom Hagarty, Penny Popp, Paul Rider Sr., LeaAnn Saul, Rick Sharp, Susan Sims, Whitney Smith, Nick Taiber and Neils Thulstrap will each have up to three minutes to speak after being randomly chosen by Green. The public will also be allowed to speak after the candidates.
Council members will then vote on which candidate to appoint. The new member will be seated between 24 and 48 hours afterward.
In addition, the council will hold four public hearings followed by resolutions seeking approval of each proposed matter. They are on:
- The fiscal years 2020 to 2025 capital improvements program which includes 217 projects with an estimated cost of $307.84 million and approximately 50 different funding sources.
- Two agreements with Standard Distribution Co. seeking four years of tax rebates for 2018 additions to their buildings at 1225 Rail Way and 317 Savannah Park Road after mistakenly missing the deadline last year for five-year industrial partial property tax exemptions. The building on Rail Way, in the northern industrial park, had a 54,000-square-foot addition valued at $1.46 million and the building on Savannah, in the Cedar Falls industrial park, has a 53,200-square-foot addition valued at just under $2 million. The proposed economic development grants would not exceed $65,600 and $89,700, respectively, over four years.
- An amended agreement with Owen 5 for a building at 1325 Rail Way in the northern industrial park with a higher value than initially planned. The change would increase the minimum permit value from $450,000 to $1.2 million and increase the minimum assessed value from $700,000 to $1.45 million. That would allow the company to seek a five-year partial property tax exemption.
The council will also meet at 5 p.m. for a work session on the College Hill visioning plan and a 5:50 p.m. committee of the whole meeting on the role of INRCOG, pavement management and a Washington Street reconstruction update.
