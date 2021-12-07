Cedar Falls City Council stands by planning staff, developer in support of Creekside Condos

CEDAR FALLS – The developer of the future Creekside Luxury Condos at the corner of Cedar Heights and Valley High drives did enough in the eyes of City Council to appease some 100 HOA residents who had signed a petition in opposition to them last year.

Cedar Falls City Council voted unanimously to approve the site plan and plat for six 12-plex condominium buildings on 6.38 acres Monday night.

“I felt the developer worked with the residents to mitigate the concerns,” said Councilor Simon Harding after the meeting. “That was huge for me. And staff had answers to every question tonight.”

When reached by telephone, Councilor Dave Sires said, “That’s how planning and zoning is supposed to work. Those plans were worked on for quite a while, and a majority of the residents were involved. It’s a win-win for everybody.”

John Lane, a spokesperson for the two nearby HOAs, which represent residents on Legacy Lane and Orchard Drive, made another pitch that meeting before the final vote.

He tried to convince councilors that more could be done, despite saying he was “more comfortable” with the plans that were presented by City Planner Chris Sevy at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting last month when commissioners recommended they be approved.

“I recently found out it is under contract for $400,000, rather than the million-plus I was told two and a half years ago by the real estate broker,” he said. “That is a bargain prime location for 6.4 acres. At this point, if it fails (to pass), I am more than willing to write a check to (the seller) Heartland Development immediately, and I will build four unit single-story villas, similar to the current Legacy Cove homes.”

Compromises were reached between Lg. Companies LLC. (buyer and developer), the city staff and the concerned residents. One was that the condos be owner-occupied, so that there be a “sense of community and pride in the upkeep of the real estate,” Lane said in a telephone interview.

Other compromises had to do with storm water management.

A drainage tile will be added in between the future condos and the Legacy Lane homes to help address major storm water runoff issues. In addition, a berm on the western edge will be constructed all at once during the first phase of construction.

The HOAs, Legacy Cove and Valley High Condo Associations, had pushed for other accommodations, like that they be two stories instead of three, according to Lane. That never came to fruition.

But the one making headlines Monday night was Lane, contending that the size of the proposed tree foliage would not be large enough to act as a buffer, and that it wouldn't help that the trees were planted in stages, rather than all at once.

“I’m going to be dead before those end up creating privacy for me,” Lane said in the interview.

Those compromises were reportedly reflected in the approved plans, but he noted his concern that the developer wouldn’t be held accountable if they went off script.

He vowed to “stay on Karen (Howard) and Chris” to ensure everything is in line with what was approved and discussed throughout the planning process.

Asked after the meeting about how to hold the developer to the agreed-upon plans and compromises, Planning and Community Services Manager Karen Howard said, “It’s just like with any other site plan, they must always show that they comply with what was approved by the city council.”

Prior to that, Howard was peppered with questions at the meeting by Councilor Susan deBuhr about the berm, trees, detention ponds, mowing, storm water issues and where construction would start.

The questions were relayed to her by the next-door residents, she said.

The council vote also came after the developer and plans were endorsed publicly by Bob Manning, the executive officer of the Cedar Valley Home Builders Association.

No representative of the applicant was present at the meeting.

