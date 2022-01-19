Cedar Falls City Council shoots down building permit moratorium

CEDAR FALLS – The building permits moratorium proposed for the downtown commercial areas is dead.

After the concept was publicly scrutinized, largely by business, economic development, and real estate professionals who said it would stunt growth and scare away prospects, the City Council voted unanimously against the resolution Monday evening.

Cary Darrah, president and CEO of Grow Cedar Valley, said she'd heard more feedback from companies about the proposed moratorium than other past controversial issues, specifically about the damage it would cause.

“We're trying to invite people to grow their business, grow their families and move here; (tell them) we’re a welcoming, open-for-business community,” said Darrah. “That's not what they heard a couple of weeks ago.”

The moratorium would have been in effect until May 1 as the council weighed potential changes to the newly adopted downtown zoning code. However, the intent was misunderstood, contended a few who backed its drafting.

Councilor Daryl Kruse, who brought the proposal to the floor two weeks ago, had interest in replacing it with a measure to repeal the form-based zoning, which was approved late last year to replace traditional land use-based zoning.

“I think the reason this got on the agenda was because there was a lot of discussion on the form-based zoning, and what to do to change it, or how we get it back to a meeting to be able to discuss it," said Councilor Susan deBuhr. "... I think that's what (Daryl Kruse) is trying to do: Is how do we get back to a meeting where we can discuss repealing it?”

Later in the meeting, council voted 5-2 to hold a work session focused on replacing the controversial code. Councilors Simon Harding and Kelly Dunn voted against it. A group of downtown business and property owners representing some 70 addresses formally indicated at the end of last year it had concerns with some of the new requirements.

But there also are a number of supporters, many of whom spent hours developing the vision for its implementation.

“There were a lot of things (with the old code) that weren't clear to contractors. Also as an architect who's worked in this community for 28 years, what I know is that developers want certainty, and what our code gave them was not certainty,” said Brad Leeper, a business owner and Main Street resident who chairs the Planning and Zoning Commission. “It was ambiguity, which was open to a lot of interpretation. And I think we saw projects that took a long time to get through, and these contractors and developers are spending tens of thousands of dollars to get to the point where they bring it to Planning and Zoning.”

At some point, the parameters of the repeal would be reviewed by the Planning and Zoning Commission, which would make a recommendation to the council. The council would have final say.

“If repeal happens, we could then pull out the desirable components (of the new code) and add them to our current 29 district zoning ordinances as makes sense for each district, with stakeholder input now that the consequences and potential unintended consequences are better known,” wrote Kruse in a guest column in The Sunday Courier. “This would be a good compromise to develop something of a hybrid zoning ordinance, 'best of both worlds' so to speak.”

That vote on repealing came after a work session Monday in which a majority of council informally consented to moving forward with considering potential revisions related to the newly adopted code. What came out of that discussion was a desire to eliminate mandatory shared parking requirements and increase the parking requirements for multi-family residential units to one parking spot per bedroom.

Other possible changes, such as the role of the Planning and Zoning Commission in the review of site plans, were set to be discussed. But discussions took longer than the allotted time, and it is possible another such work session could be organized.

In the meantime, a vision for changes to College Hill's zoning has been constructed. But the drafting of the new code has been delayed as a result of discussions about the new downtown zoning code, which was adopted in November before the city election.

