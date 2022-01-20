Cedar Falls City Council restores FY23 funds earmarked for College Hill zoning update

CEDAR FALLS – The city has restored $150,000 to the Cedar Falls capital improvements program (CIP) for fiscal year 2023 to implement a vision for future zoning in College Hill.

About 10 residents, many of them board members of the College Hill Partnership, spoke Tuesday night at the City Council meeting about the time spent creating the visioning document, saying they didn't want to risk delaying adoption of the update to the city code.

“You are showing us that our neighborhood, our businesses, the place we call home are not a priority to you,” said Hannah Crisman, board vice president of CHP. "One year does make a difference. Another group of students will leave, more residents will seek out more attractive neighborhoods, and this area will continue to fall further and further down the list of priorities of improvements waiting to happen.”

The College Hill faithful urged the council to restore funding removed by a majority because the zoning update had been on “pause” as changes were considered to the newly adopted code in downtown.

Councilor Simon Harding made the motion to amend the CIP. It passed 5-2.

“We need the placeholder there for when we’re ready (to move forward); otherwise we’ll get there and have no funding, and we’ll just wait another year,” said Harding. “The placeholder is vital; I feel confident that we’re going to get through the downtown, and we’ll be ready to tackle the College Hill.”

Dissenting votes came from Councilors Susan deBuhr and Daryl Kruse.

DeBuhr contended leftover money earmarked for the initiative in FY22, or from the tax-increment financing district, could be used in order to avoid having to “redo the entire CIP” or eliminate other projects.

Kruse said the $150,000 could be added back into the city's budget at a later date, but Finance and Business Operations Director Jennifer Rodenbeck described that as “difficult during the year when you want to add things” because it could put another project at risk or require the city to pull from its cash reserves.

The item is described in the planning document as for “comprehensive plan and zoning update.” Staff clarified that while the recent focus has been the downtown and College Hill, the funds could eventually be used for zoning in additional areas.

Now $150,000 is earmarked for each year, 2023 through 2027. The new fiscal year begins July 1.

Kathryn Sogard, executive director of the College Hill Partnership, told council two weeks ago that its zoning update “would foster improvements to the gateway of UNI and to Cedar Falls; offer a variety of housing options, including missing middle and affordable housing that Cedar Falls needs; and encourage stabilization of the neighborhood and allow unique opportunities for business and rentals close to campus of UNI.”

A petition with close to 100 signatures also was submitted to the city by Ryan Kriener, a College Hill Partnership board member.

“There’s already been a lot of time put into it. And I’m just very worried that if we sweep it under the rug, it never comes back. It could be a scary moment for College Hill,” he said.

The CIP ultimately was adopted in its entirety in a 6-1 vote. It consists of 202 projects costing $357.8 million.

“There’s a lot of things in the CIP that I don’t agree with. ... There’s a lot of things in here that could be cut or moved around,” said Councilor Dave Sires, who was the lone vote against it.

