CEDAR FALLS — The City Council on Monday night voted not to create a five-year public safety plan.
The plan was suggested by at-large council member Rob Green to be adopted immediately. Green previously pushed for the plan at goal-setting sessions in November. He was the sole vote for the plan.
Council members Tom Blanford, Susan DeBuhr and Mark Miller voiced concerns about Green’s push for a five-year Public Safety Department plan when it was rejected during goal setting.
“The strategic plan was brought forth to goal setting this year, and did not have council support,” Miller said. “(City) staff puts their yearly plan together based on what we decide are the key goals of the year.”
Miller said he was frustrated by comments Green made to the media saying the city has misled citizens about aspects of the public safety debate.
“I have a number of questions and concerns about it. One primarily on my mind, to be frank with you, is the statement that you made when making the referral. It referenced that you perceived some misinformation or untruthful information from both sides,” Blanford said. “To be quite honest with you, I find that very concerning. To accuse a democratically elected body and its staff of providing false information is, in my mind, a pretty serious statement.”
Blanford urged Green to bring any false statements before the council immediately.
Green responded saying he wants to see public safety goals put into a solid and simple plan.
“I’m just looking for consolidation of something that’s easily packageble to the public,” Green said.
Miller countered there has been plenty of discussion about the public safety model.
“I feel like we’ve had these discussions frequently,” Miller said.
Every council member except 3rd Ward Council member Daryl Kruse pushed back against Green’s plan.
Green said his request reflects how he sees the role of the council.
“I just don’t believe that we’re supposed to support the model; we direct that model,” Green said. “For me as a new council member to be asked to support a new model, I want to make sure I understand what that model is in its entirety.”
Green said he has sat down Public Safety Director Jeff Olson three times.
“This isn’t coming ignorance,” Green said. “I promise you.”
The council Monday also voted to certify a list of eight Public Safety Officer candidates. Cedar Falls can hire officers from that list as the need arises. It was approved by the Civil Service Commission last week despite a protest from the firefighter’s union.
“We can only hire from that list until that list is exhausted — which means, they’re all hired, take a job somewhere else or just aren’t available to be hired,” Olson said.
“If we do make that offer, it’s a conditional offer,” Olson said. “Then they have to pass a another series of tests.”
Those tests include a polygraph, personality inventory test and a physical. The candidates have already been through a written and physical fitness test.
“It’s a list that we can hire from,” Olson said.
