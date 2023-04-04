CEDAR FALLS – The City Council found a way Monday to keep next fiscal year’s property tax rate hike at a minimum.

A flurry of changes were approved, but many requests from staff related to new personnel costs also were discussed and accepted. The meeting lasted more than two hours as debate often led to split votes on what to include and what not to include.

The council took a final vote to initially set a majority of its property tax levies as required by state law for the fiscal year 2024 budget.

It passed 6-1 with Councilmember Dave Sires dissenting. He wanted to take more drastic measures in the name of tax relief, although others were hesitant.

The final hearing and vote won’t happen until April 17.

The tax rate is now proposed at $11.45 per thousand dollars of property value, down from the $11.74 rate proposed at the onset of the meeting.

The change would result in taxpayers paying about a half percent more -- versus the originally proposed 3%, about a $20 increase -- for a residential property valued at $100,000. That assumes a person's property valuation remains unchanged from the prior year and the state rollback, the percentage of a property’s value that can be taxed, is taken into account.

The current year sees those taxpayers paying $623 on average for the city's portion of its property tax bill. The council's vote is completely separate from the rates and levies the school board, county board of supervisors and other taxing bodies adopt on their own.

Property owners recently received new valuations in the mail after a county-wide reassessment was completed. Many will see increases in taxes as a result, but those new valuations won’t be applied until fiscal year 2025.

Most councilmembers came to the meeting with a goal of bringing down the rate. They voted on several proposals and ultimately will:

Use carryover funds allocated in the fiscal year 2022 and 2023 budgets for the largely unused rental to single family owner conversion program. The unspent funds will be put toward the program in fiscal year 2024, replacing a cost that would have been covered by new property tax dollars.

Reduce funding available for the rental to single family owner conversion program in 2024. If more applications are received, applicants may be told funds are unavailable and to wait for future years.

Use carryover funds allocated for zoning initiatives in the 2022 budget but never spent. The money will be set aside for a new strategic plan known as Future Forward, with the current plan being outdated.

Not delay the crafting of the Future Forward plan in fiscal year 2024, nor try to find other private funding sources to cover the cost.

Eliminate the unfilled building inspector position because of a lack of private building projects.

Use carryover funding from the building inspector position to cover other areas of the budget.

Not create a new property acquisition specialist position to help the city obtain easements for construction projects. That work is currently outsourced.

Not remove previously designated funding for zoning initiatives.

Apply carryover hotel-motel tax revenues, as more were generated in 2023 than had been budgeted, to the 2024 budget.

Budget more aggressively for hotel-motel revenues in 2024 to better match expectations.

Hire a new public safety officer and pay for other costs related to a future K-9 program.

Hire a new part-time code enforcement officer.

Allow three part-time positions to be promoted to full-time -- vehicle maintenance worker, library assistant and fitness coordinator.

How all the changes made Monday will impact total tax collections and expenditures was not immediately known. The city will have a better idea by before the April 17 hearing.

Coming into the night, overall property tax collections were budgeted at $24.48 million for fiscal year 2024, a 2.4% increase over $23.91 million during the current year.

Total expenditures were set at $103.37 million, or $116.35 million including other transfers. Last year, the budget was set at $92.74 million in expenditures, or $106.53 million with transfers.

