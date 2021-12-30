Cedar Falls City Council kicks off new year with Capital Improvements Program discussion

CEDAR FALLS -- The City Council will welcome newly elected members Dustin Ganfield and Gil Schultz at its Monday meeting, the first of 2022.

The committee of the whole meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall.

Finance and Business Operations Director Jennifer Rodenbeck will lead a discussion of the capital improvements program for fiscal years 2022 through 2027 for councilors and members of the Planning and Zoning Commission.

David Wicke, a city engineer, will talk about the city's pavement and alley management programs for 2023.

At the regular meeting beginning at 7 p.m., Mayor Rob Green plans to appoint Councilor Simon Harding as the mayor pro tem for another year. Harding will perform most mayoral duties and chair council meetings in cases of Green's absence.

Green is expected to reinstate the standing council committees for administration, community relations and planning, and public works, and appoint councilors to the city’s four appeal boards as well as a resident to the Art and Culture Board.

Council will consider accepting a 2021 American Rescue Plan Act grant for $5,000 that will be put toward the library's purchase of a “book bike to take library collections and services to outreach events such as Storytime in the Park, local festivals, etc.,” says Kelly Stern, the library’s director.

Another grant on council's agenda comes from the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force and reimburses the city for $3,000 of overtime expenditures for drug investigations.

A third grant was awarded for $5,000 to the Hearst Center For the Arts from the Iowa Arts Council in support of an exhibition, a rented and independently curated show titled “Our Town: Reclaiming the Narrative,” that will be on display in February and March.

Other than the grants, a couple of three-year lease agreements for vacant parcels through the flood buyout program will likely be put to a vote.

“Public Works staff believes the leasing program is very beneficial not only for the neighbors, but the city as well," wrote Stephanie Houk Sheetz, director of community development, in a letter to council and the mayor. "The parcels are mowed and maintained by the lessees during the growing season, which saves maintenance dollars and allows park staff to spend time maintaining higher priority properties.”

Another item for consideration is a six-month agreement extension through June 30 with Operation Threshold, a social services organization based in Waterloo, so it can continue assisting residents who qualify for rental or mortgage assistance and could benefit from the remaining $20,000 of $135,000 of CARES Act Community Development Block grant funds.

Options to attend both the 5:30 and 7 p.m. meetings virtually are available.

Other items up for approval:

Resolution scheduling a Jan. 18 public hearing for the plans at the Viking Road Industrial Park 200-acre expansion site to engage in mass grading and the construction of the infrastructure associated with a first phase. It will cost an estimated $8,714,000.

Preliminary plat for the Viking Road Industrial Park expansion

Amendment to a Downtown Character District (CD-DT) site plan for River Place Plaza, revising it to include a permanent stage truss system, which is already in place, versus the previously proposed temporary one.

Street sweeper purchase for $234,400 from Macqueen Equipment.

Resolution scheduling a Jan. 18 public hearing for the proposed capital improvements program for fiscal years 2022 through 2027.

