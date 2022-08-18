Cedar Falls City Council discusses fireworks law tweaks

CEDAR FALLS — Residents only had about a half-hour of darkness in which to shoot off fireworks legally this year.

That’s a scenario officials would like to address after a revised ordinance passed in June lifted a ban on fireworks. The city hoped to lessen the number of police calls by allowing fireworks to be fired off during a three-day window around Independence Day. The three-day window was meant to sync with Waterloo’s fireworks ordinance.

Officials are revisiting the issue after learning last month they could only charge violators with simple misdemeanors, not municipal infractions as contained in the ordinance. People who were fined this summer were issued refunds.

City staff will present the council with other possible revisions sometime down the road, addressing suggestions discussed at Monday’s meeting.

Since it gets dark at about 9:30 p.m. in early July, Councilor Kelly Dunn suggested 10:30 p.m. be the fireworks cutoff, as opposed to 10 p.m. for July 3 and 5.

Acting Police Chief Mark Howard said 10:30 p.m. would be “a really good choice. If you look at past years, 10:30 is (when calls) drop off, even on nights we considered legal this year.”

The council eventually will vote on whether fireworks use be limited to July 3 and 4; whether to expand the window to include the weekend prior to the holiday (if it doesn’t already fall on one); or add dates and times to be set each year.

July 3 and 4 were proposed because not many people reportedly use fireworks on the day following the official holiday.

“I would like to see it just be on the Fourth of July. Start in the morning and have it until midnight. Just have it one day,” said Councilor Dave Sires. “Otherwise, make it the third and the fourth, because it’s hard to hold back when you have your fireworks. The Fourth of July is the Fourth of July, whatever day it falls on. That’s our Independence Day.”

Allowing fireworks to be used on a weekend – when the holiday doesn’t already fall on one – was discussed because many people are off work and use the time to gather and celebrate.

“I’m trying to figure out a strategic way to do this going forward, so that we don’t have to revisit the ordinance every year,” said Councilor Dustin Ganfield. “Part of me would like to see something to the effect – if the fourth falls on or before Tuesday, the preceding weekend is also allowed, or (after) Wednesday, it’d be the following (weekend), something in that regard, so we can encompass one weekend. Personally, I’d be OK with both weekends around the fourth – Friday and Saturday night until 10 p.m.”

Passing a resolution each year would save the city from having to come up with the ideal scenario.

Howard also suggested keeping the times fireworks are allowed the same on all days they are legal. The cutoff this year was 11 p.m. July 4, and 10 p.m. July 3 and 5.

“Eleven o’clock on the fourth was just confusing. It just causes people to have to think a little more,” said Howard.

The Cedar Falls Public Safety Department deemed the new ordinance a success, reporting a more than 30% decrease in police fireworks calls around the holiday, 52% if not including officer-generated calls.

Since June 1, 104 personnel hours were used to enforce the ordinance, 35 those overtime at a cost of $1,260. Two on-duty firefighters and two off-shift police officers did nothing but respond to fireworks calls.

The city spent around $2,300 to publicize changes to the ordinance.