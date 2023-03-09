CEDAR FALLS — The City Council was unanimous in its decision Monday to declare the home at 2208 Coventry Lane a “nuisance” due to its physical condition.

Officials ordered owner Ruth Walker, who still lives there, to submit an abatement plan to the city by March 20. The property has been on the city’s radar since 2013 and is still deemed to be unsafe and unsanitary.

During a recent inspection, officials found an electric space heater that was sparking and evidence of animals, including raccoons, entering the property, among other concerning issues.

“I’m going to get it together,” said Walker after the meeting. She’s been battling recent life and health challenges that have led to the home’s current state.

Councilmembers noted it’s a long way from the last resort of being demolished. But Building Official Jamie Castle emphasized that progress needs to happen and “we do need a viable plan so that it doesn’t get drawn out.”

“We want to work with you,” said Councilmember Simon Harding.

Councilmember Daryl Kruse asked about social service organizations able to her, and Councilmember Kelly Dunn pointed out the people living around the property need to be remembered when handling the situation.

“We can feel for the person. We also need to remember there are people living next to that structure, so we also need to remember the health and safety of all those involved in that area,” she said.

The council also unanimously approved:

Annual street plans for high-priority roadways. In this case, nearly half a mile of the road will be repaved and infrastructure replaced between West 18th Street from Hudson Road to Campus Street and Madison Street from Belle Avenue to Virgil Street for an estimated $2.53 million.

Annual sanitary sewer rehabilitation plans, this year to line approximately 6,147 linear feet of piping and rehabilitate 99 sewer service taps at an estimated cost of $235,157.

Conveying city-owned real estate along Rail Way on the north end of the Northern Cedar Falls Industrial Park to McDonald Construction & Remodeling for the construction of a new 8,400-square-foot facility.

The resignation of Melissa Heston from Human Rights Commission.

Spending up to $67,192 for Hump Electric Motors to repair a pump at the city’s 17th Street lift station. It is the city’s largest lift station, responsible for pumping roughly 66% of the city’s wastewater.

