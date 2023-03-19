CEDAR FALLS — Private property owners have responsibilities to remove snow within their boundaries.

However, Cedar Falls officials say challenges have come up enforcing them.

The City Council will revisit the code and consider recommending changes during its 6:20 p.m. Monday committee meeting at City Hall, 220 Clay St.

Councilmembers will discuss topics related to when snow must be removed and how sidewalks should be handled, to name a few examples.

“By addressing these topics we hope to create an ordinance that is clear, concise, and consistent making it easy to understand and enforce,” wrote Building Official Jamie Castle in a memo to the council.

For instance, meeting documents suggest one recommendation may be replacing language that snow on private property be removed “within 48 hours of the snow event” as opposed to how it’s currently stated: a “reasonable amount of time.”

Additionally, before Castle leads the discussion with the council, Brian Heath, operations and maintenance division manager, and Chase Schrage, public works director, will talk at 5:40 p.m. about the city’s operation and policies pertaining to removing snow and ice from public streets, sidewalks, parking lots, cemeteries and recreational trails.

In other business at its 7 p.m. regular meeting, the council will consider:

Approving several release and settlement agreements that authorize paying $86,339 in losses for unnamed investors related to an error in the selling of $3.86 million in general obligation notes issued last year. The city will be reimbursed by Cedar Falls Utilities because of the municipal utility’s involvement in the matter.

Accepting the $2.66 million bid of Peterson Contractors, Inc. for high-priority roadways in the annual street construction project after two bids were received. In this case, nearly half a mile of the road will be repaved and new infrastructure replaced on West 18th Street from Hudson Road to Campus Street and Madison Street from Belle Avenue to Virgil Street for what was previously estimated as a $2.53 million job.

Approving a $544,878 change order related to a previous $8.15 million contract with Peterson Contractors, Inc. to install additional infrastructure as part of the city’s platting of the nearly 200-acre expansion of the West Viking Road Industrial Park.

Executing a contract with Peters Construction Corporation for $2,998 in work to remove the siding, sheathing, interior drywall, and shingles, among other things, from the Pheasant Ridge Pro Shop’s eastern side. Workers will analyze the extent of the water damage to the wall and establish next steps to address the issue.

Approving a flurry of amendments, on the first of three readings, to the city’s downtown zoning code related to site plans, required shared parking and the residential parking requirement for new projects.

Approving the $253,025 bid of Municipal Pipe Tool Company LLC for the annual sanitary sewer rehabilitation project, this year to line approximately 6,147 linear feet of piping and rehabilitate 99 sewer service taps. The recommended bid comes in above the $235,157 estimate. The proposal was one of three submitted to the city.

Approving a site plan for a triplex at the corner of Faithway Drive and Prairie Dock Road submitted by the builder LGC.

Rescheduling the first of two hearings on the fiscal year 2024 budget to April 3 due to a Courier error in the publishing of the public notice for what was originally slated for Monday.

