CEDAR FALLS — Public safety is the primary concern for all of the at-large candidates for Cedar Falls City Council.
Controversy over recent fights on College Hill and the public safety officer program have been major topics in the race. Seeking the seat are former council member Nick Taiber, local businessman Dave Sires and Nate Didier, production supervisor at Omega Cabinets. The winner replaces David Wieland, who decided not to run for re-election.
Since 2018, multiple firefighters have quit, citing the city’s use of PSOs, officers cross-trained for firefighting and police duties. Firefighter’s Local 1366 has opposed the PSO program since its implementation in April 2015.
Taiber voted for the PSO program in 2015, but is open to seeing the program change.
“The path that we’re currently on could be improved, but it’s really predicated on the firefighters and the fire union to actually be part of an aligned public safety goal,” Taiber said. He still supports using cross-trained PSOs.
The council must use tax dollars and resources responsibly, Taiber said. Having a hybrid approach to fire and police increases both departments’ capabilities.
Didier and Sires both want to see a change in the Public Safety department.
“I want a strong police department and a strong fire department, and I want them to be separate,” Sires said. “I don’t mind having the cross-training, but it’s like I said … I can give CPR and use a defibrillator machine, but when the doctor is there I want him to be working on you.”
Sires promises to act as an agent of change on the City Council.
“If you want to shake things up and you want change and you want things brought back to the way it should be, than I’m the man for that job. I’m not somebody who bows down,” Sires said.
Didier is running because of his opposition to the PSO program.
“I’m for the hiring of full-time firefighters,” Didier said. “I want to have a full-time fire staff.”
He wants PSOs only to supplement firefighting staff.
“I think the basic concept of it on paper is good,” Didier said. “The biggest thing is to admit that mistakes were made.”
Recent violence and gang presence have required Cedar Falls to increase patrols on College Hill near the UNI campus. Sires has focused his campaign on College Hill.
He wants campus crimes recorded with Cedar Falls’ overall crime records at the end of the year.
“(UNI’s) rapes and their crimes should be included in Cedar Falls statistics,” Sires said.
Taiber is confident in the city’s public safety department handling any situation on College Hill.
“Our public safety program actually allows us to put more feet on the street,” Taiber said. Overall crime in Cedar Falls is declining.
Didier is less concerned about crime on College Hill.
“Crime is going to be out there regardless,” Didier said. “It’s important for those of us that are candidates and those of us on council to not inflate the situation and make it seem worse than it is. It does a disservice to the business owners that are down there.”
Treatment plant
Whoever is elected to the council will have a say on the future of Cedar Falls’ wastewater treatment plant.
“I want to leave all options on the table. In fact, I think the most challenging one but maybe the one that bears the greatest fruit, will be regionalization,” Taiber said.
The city only gets one chance on wastewater because of the high cost, he said. The project will require forward thinking.
“It will be the largest investment in the history of Cedar Falls, and why we’re not talking more about this is somewhat concerning to me,” Taiber said.
Sires is against regionalizing Cedar Falls’ water treatment needs.
“We’re going to keep our wastewater plant,” Sires said. “We are not going to be held hostage.”
The city can receive federal funding to fix problems with a city-run plant, Sires said. If wastewater treatment is regionalized, the city won’t see that money.
“We never want to be at somebody else’s mercy,” Sires said.
Didier said he wants to give the issue more study before deciding on what solution to support. He wants to make sure the city does its due diligence, too.
“That’s something I want to spend a little bit more time actually researching,” Didier said.
Future growth
The growth of Cedar Falls is also on the minds of the candidates.
“I believe that Cedar Falls needs to have a sustainable growth program. In many ways our most recent comprehensive plan update provides a road map for making that possible,” said Taiber.
Cedar Falls is attractive to businesses because it is a safe community.
“The city really does grow based on its own merits. We can sell Cedar Falls on its own attributes and merits, and that’s what makes us different from other cities in Iowa,” Taiber said.
Sires is concerned about where new businesses are going to go.
“We can only infill so much,” Sires said. “Infill is good, make no mistake, but what people want is to have their own place and have a little yard space. … We need to live freely,” Sires said.
Over the last two decades Didier has followed Cedar Falls’ growth. There is a danger when a community grows too quickly, Didier said.
With the exception of the Main Street district, much of northern Cedar Falls is being forgotten, Didier said. “That expansion is pushing our city in one direction.”
