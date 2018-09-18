CEDAR FALLS — The City Council held a public meeting Monday on the fiscal year 2017-18 community development block grant and HOME programs consolidated annual performance and evaluation report.
The report goes over the activities funded by the community development block grant from July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018.
This year Cedar Falls had $233,553 in CDBG funds and $41,901 in HOME funds available and used $29,720 from the CBGB funds, according to council documents.
“This is the annual report we have for the CBGB program,” said Karen Howard Planning and Community Services manager. “It’s basically a summary of what’s been accomplished in the last year.”
The money went to consumer credit counseling, the Family and Children’s Council, the Cedar Valley Food Bank, Pathways Behavioral, the Salvation Army and the visiting Nurses Association.
The grants served 6,808 people in Cedar Falls according to council documents.
The programs were designed to improve housing and prevent homelessness and improve areas in Cedar Falls that meet the community development block grant objective.
No members of the public spoke out during the hearing.
After the public hearing the council passed a resolution to submit an evaluation report for the programs.
The city also voted to approve a bid from Huff Contracting for $103,920 which includes a 5 percent bond for the library remodel project.
A resolution setting Oct. 1 for the date of public hearing on the rezoning of property north of Lake Shore Drive to residential was pulled by council member Susan DeBuhr for further discussion before it was passed.
She noted there has been discussion about the impact of the water in the area.
“I was wondering if we’ll have an impact study or report on the water impact on the surrounding areas?” DeBuhr asked.
The area was approved to be rezoned at the Sept. 12 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.
During the meeting Tamie Stahl spoke out against development in the area until the water problems were addressed.
“There will be some discussion about storm water management,” Howard said.
The commission hasn’t approved the preliminary plans for development in the area, it only approved the rezoning of the area from agriculture to residential, Howard said.
“There will likely be more detailed information with that preliminary plat,” Howard said.
In other business:
- The council received Donna Bash’s resignation from the Historic Preservation Commission.
- Mayor Jim Brown made four proclamations: making this week Fire Prevention Week; establishing Constitution Week from Sept. 17-23; declaring Sept. 23-29 National Rail Safety Week; and making the month of September Hunger Action Month with the support of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
- Council members Rob Green and Frank Darrah were absent Monday night.
