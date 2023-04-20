CEDAR FALLS — The proposed westward extension of Ashworth Drive from Hudson Road to Kara Drive comes with the proposition of adding a traffic signal to the future intersection along the busy corridor.

The project not only brought out clamoring for a roundabout at the future Hudson-Ashworth intersection at the Monday meeting of the City Council, when plans were up for approval, but also for other road extensions to the nearby Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary School.

The City Council gave the green light for the plans and specifications, estimated to cost $1.74 million, in a 5-1 vote. Councilmember Dave Sires dissented, and Councilmember Dustin Ganfield was absent for a portion of the meeting.

“Just to note this is sort of like the first stage of getting that Ashworth connection to get over to Aldrich school,” said City Engineer David Wicke.

Councilmember Daryl Kruse asked for the roundabout because of concerns about traffic efficiency with the Erik Road and Hudson Road intersection, a quarter mile away, being signalized.

However, Wicke noted that previous traffic studies indicated the intersection would be conducive to a signal and that a future reconstruction of the Hudson Road corridor would be the time to conduct another traffic study and reconsider the possibility of a roundabout there.

Sires, who’s been a strong proponent of building road extensions to the school to resolve traffic and safety concerns, requested Ironwood Road be the first one extended because it intersects with Erik Road where a lot of the congestion is seen.

“I don’t know why we started with this and not Ironwood,” Sires said in explaining how he didn’t believe the extension would alleviate traffic on Erik Road.

Officials say traffic will be alleviated from Harriet Lane. And a development agreement is being worked out relative to the Ironwood extension, according to City Administrator Ron Gaines. He told Sires that the contract could be before the council reflecting that future extension as soon as the next council meeting.

If the project is ultimately awarded, which is not a guarantee in today’s market with high building costs, Wicke says construction would likely start in August. But the traffic signal might not be installed until afterwards because of when the city’s order for the signal might be fulfilled.

Additionally, the council was unanimous in its vote on the first of three readings to rezone three acres along that future roadway for new residential development.

In other business, the council took action to:

Reject the only bid, $5.35 million, placed by Peterson Contractors, Inc. for the first phase of the North Cedar Heights Area Reconstruction Project in a 7-0 vote. The project had been estimated at $3.59 million. A new hearing for revised plans is expected on May 1. The new plans will be without the reconstruction of a portion of Timber Drive and have a $3.39 million estimate. It will include reconstruction of West Ridgewood Drive from Greenwood Avenue to Cherry Lane as well as a part of Greenwood Avenue.

Reject an ordinance, on its third and final reading, to amend the downtown zoning code. It required a five-vote supermajority but unexpectedly only got four votes. It would have required site plans for new construction or certain expansion projects in the more commercialized areas to be reviewed by the Planning & Zoning Commission and ultimately approved by the council at public meetings, as opposed to internally by the city’s planning and engineering divisions.

Sell a 2.48-acre parcel for $162,043 in its industrial park for a new storage facility in a 6-0 vote. Sires abstained. The land is located along Technology Parkway, east of Hawkeye Corrugated Box. The buyer is CF Storage, LLC, a company led by well-known developer Brian Wingert, who previously had his proposal rejected by the council when he requested another parcel in the industrial park at no cost to him.

Pass an ordinance, on a 7-0 vote on its first reading, rezoning 14.43 acres owned by Jim Sands Construction. The land north of Tomahawk Lane and west of Cypress Avenue will be used for future homes.

Add push buttons for an estimated $7,000 to the first floor of the Cedar Falls Public Library restrooms in order to bring on board another accessible bathroom option. The vote passed 7-0 during a previous committee meeting.

