CEDAR FALLS — The city and Cedar Falls Utilities have announced the recipients of various awards for local businesses and organizations as well as the Representative Citizen of the Year.

A luncheon will be held May 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 7213 Nordic Drive.

To RSVP for the event, contact Joanne Goodrich at (319) 268-5157 or joanne.goodrich@cedarfalls.com by April 28. Cost is $20. This year’s honorees include:

Kubica Engineering – New Investor Award. The company specializes in industrial, automotive, and manufacturing software and systems integration solutions.

The Other Place Main Street – Redevelopment Investor Award. The Stedman Family and Partners have been active business owners of The Other Place in Cedar Falls for more than 50 years. The restaurant continues to grow and recently opened up its new location in downtown.

Cedar Falls Tourism & Visitors Bureau, Cedar Valley Sports Commission, University of Northern Iowa Athletics – Community Development Partnership Award. The organizations work together throughout the year on some of the area’s largest visitor events. Among them are the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s State Football Playoffs, JVA UNI-Dome Challenge volleyball tournament and USA Wrestling Folkstyle Nationals. These events and many more bring in millions of visitor dollars to Cedar Falls and support area restaurants, hotels and shops.

Hansen’s Dairy Cedar Falls – Continued Investor Award. The location opened in 2007, one of three storefronts in the building at 123 E. 18th St. The Hansen family purchased the building in 2015 and became its sole occupant soon after, operating the dairy store and the adjacent gas station. The new store now includes a food service kitchen and ice cream parlor, indoor/outdoor seating, expanded refrigerated/frozen space, a new building facade and upgraded gas pumps.

College Hill Farmers Market – Quality of Life Award. The producer-only market’s mission is to foster an enjoyable environment where customers can find quality, local products and provide economic opportunity for local vendors. Vendors may only sell items that have been raised, prepared, or produced by the vendor or their family members.

Downtown Cedar Falls Farmers Market – Quality of Life Award. Through the integrity of its vendors and their products, it provides economic opportunity to local farmers and home-based producers. The robust, sustainable market has a steady customer base in which they can sell their products. By working with the city, it builds relationships between local farmers, producers, crafters, artisans and community members to enhance health and quality of life and create an event that fosters community gathering and interaction.

CedarStone Senior Living – CFU Energy Innovator Award. The assisted living community, owned by Nelson Construction & Development and managed by Ecumen, offers carefree, assisted living, and memory care services.

Shirley Merner – Representative Citizen. The life-long resident of the Cedar Valley was chosen for her many contributions to the city, from the many boards and commissions she has and still serves on to her work engaging volunteers for multiple projects.

