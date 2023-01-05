Cedar Falls capital improvements program voted down, special meeting to be called

CEDAR FALLS — A City Council review of the capital improvements program last month proved to be no predictor of the planning document’s adoption.

The seven councilors voiced few concerns or suggestions for changes to the draft document when they convened as a committee two weeks ago. But on Tuesday they voted 4-3 against the program outlining an estimated $459.64 million in expenses for 212 possible one-time projects and initiatives during fiscal years 2023 through 2028.

The expenses are covered by a variety of funding sources and don’t all fall squarely on the city’s shoulders.

Following the vote, Mayor Rob Green said he’ll call for a special meeting before the next scheduled one on Jan. 17. Once finalized, the fiscal year 2024 portion of the capital improvements program will be incorporated into the annual budget and tax rate calculations. The city has a March 31 deadline to submit its budget to the state.

In addition to the committee meeting, the council seemingly backed parameters and priorities for its finance office to follow in crafting the document during annual goal setting sessions in November.

Councilors Susan deBuhr, Daryl Kruse, Dustin Ganfield and Dave Sires were the dissenters.

DeBuhr said she was “very concerned” with any spending that could lead to a tax increase.

In particular, she highlighted the planned contributions of $8 million and $3 million, respectively, to Cedar Falls Community Schools’ future swimming facility and the University of Northern Iowa’s major UNI-Dome renovations.

“I don’t like one taxing entity giving gift money to another tax entity without the input from the public,” said deBuhr while talking about the $700,000 in general obligation bonds allocated in fiscal year 2024 for the swimming facility.

DeBuhr also took issue with the $20.4 million earmarked for a downtown parking ramp since the city has not yet contracted and completed a planned feasibility study.

Sires called for his colleagues to better prioritize what’s important in hopes that the city doesn’t have to raise taxes. He also called for an opportunity to have the public weigh in on the bigger projects.

“We can’t just overspend and overspend and overspend,” he said.

Kruse continued to ask questions, including about last month’s awarded Main Street reconstruction project that he protested largely because of the cost being 40% higher than the original engineering estimate.

Ganfield voiced concerns with organization of the program rather than its contents. However, he noted during the committee meeting that he was “struggling” with the city’s contribution to the UNI-Dome, spread out over fiscal years 2025 and 2026, because of this year being “tight” and expressed being “almost perplexed how we’re going to pay for all these improvements.”

“We went through the CIP page by page during our committee meeting,” said councilor Kelly Dunn after the meeting. “Everyone had the opportunity to speak and I felt we had consensus at the time.”

Dunn, who chaired the committee meeting, also noted almost all the projects will come back before the council for a vote on items – like construction contracts – that relate to them moving forward.

During the discussion, Finance and Business Operations Director Jennifer Rodenbeck noted a program goal is “minimizing” the impact on property taxes while trying to fit in “needed” infrastructure and quality of life projects.

She said it’s a balancing act trying to “map out” how much in bonds to issue every other year, with the city being closer to the $4 million mark for each one in the document, while striving to stay in the $3.5 to $4 million range.

Photos: Cedar Falls boys basketball vs. Waterloo East, Jan. 3 BBBall CF vs. East 2 BBBall CF vs. East 9 BBBall CF vs. East 1 BBBall CF vs. East 3 BBBall CF vs. East 4 BBBall CF vs. East 5 BBBall CF vs. East 6 BBBall CF vs. East 7 BBBall CF vs. East 8