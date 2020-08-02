Cedar Falls candidates discuss council issues ahead of Tuesday's election

Chief finalists

Among future council decisions is choosing a police chief from three finalists named in April. Mayor Rob Green will receive a recommendation from the public safety director. Green then makes a recommendation to the council, but has pledged to hold off until the new member is seated.

Saul expressed concern with that process, which she said could set up recommendations the mayor or council don't sign onto. "If they bring someone forward and the mayor doesn't like it or if the council doesn't like it, what happens?" she asked.

Among the three finalists, "I'm looking for someone who will be a good leader for our awesome (public safety officers)," Saul added. "They have a tough job."

Neither she nor Dunn said they favored one of the finalists for the job.

"We have a lot of challenges going on in our country right now with police and public safety," said Dunn. "What could be in place to help facilitate overall safety and care of our citizens, that does weigh heavily on my mind." She added that not thinking about concerns raised by nationwide protests after police killed unarmed minorities "would be doing everyone an injustice."