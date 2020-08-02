Cedar Falls candidates discuss council issues ahead of Tuesday's election

CEDAR FALLS — Candidates competing for a seat on the City Council weighed in on recent issues that they may get to vote on if elected Tuesday.
LeaAnn Saul, 64, and Kelly Dunn, 42, are seeking an at-large seat in the runoff election. They garnered the most votes in the five-way race during a July 7 special election. The winner will replace Nick Taiber, who was appointed by the council after Rob Green resigned in January to become mayor.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday at five vote centers. All Cedar Falls voters can cast a ballot at any of them.
According to the Black Hawk County election office, voters have requested 3,310 absentee ballots. As of Wednesday, 2,819 ballots had been returned. To be counted, they must be received by Tuesday or postmarked by Monday and received by noon Thursday.
Dunn, a licensed practical nurse at a local clinic, and Saul, vice president of the PIPAC health insurance brokerage company, disagreed on only one of four issues The Courier asked about -- development of a resilience plan. The Courier asked them about four issues that have come before the council and are expected to return at some point for further action.
In a 4-3 vote during June, the council approved hiring a consulting firm to help create the plan as the city strives to lessen its impact on the climate and increase sustainability.
Dunn "wholeheartedly believes" climate concerns are "our most pressing issue, not only in Cedar Falls but in our world." Many large employers already have a plan in place as do some cities in eastern Iowa, which she said hurts Cedar Falls' efforts to bring new businesses and residents to town.
"It's time to move forward with a professional and see what we can do as a city to lessen our carbon footprint," said Dunn.
Saul has concerns about the contract that was approved. "I feel like our city has a tendency to pay consultants to tell us what we want to be told," she said, suggesting there are others who could offer a different opinion.
"I am definitely not against being good stewards of our resources," said Saul. But she questions what the cost will be of a resilience plan and how much it will obligate the city to spend. "For every decision there's a consequence and lots of times they're unintended consequences."
Some agreement
Both women broadly agreed on the other three issues -- proposals for backyard poultry, a downtown parking ramp and the West Fork Crossing residential subdivision.
"I don't mind backyard poultry," said Saul. But she and Dunn raised questions about a July council directive that staff develop an ordinance allowing up to 10 birds on a homeowner's property. It was approved in a 5-2 vote.
For those living next door, "it seems like 10 might be too many," said Saul. Dunn suggested any ordinance must indicate the coop size needed for that many animals. Still, she believes issues around the smell and noise can be taken care of through nuisance ordinances.
Neither candidate raised concerns about an agreement staff is working on with a downtown developer to build a parking ramp that the city would operate. Council members affirmed city staff's direction on the proposal during June and July meetings.
Each candidate sided with city staff over concerns on the West Fork Crossing development that have held up its council approval at two July meetings. At issue is the timeline for a continuous road to be built throughout the 177-acre development.
Normally, Saul is for a property owner "developing it the way he wants," she said. "What we have discovered with a prior developer is that a key access street was not required." Now, one road around a recently built elementary school is carrying all the increased traffic.
She expects West Fork Crossing residents, who will live near a planned new high school, would be forced onto a similarly inadequate road without the new route completed.
"I'm thankful for the developer's vision for that area," said Dunn, while agreeing a completion date is needed for the street. "I do have a concern with not having a timetable. I don't think we should just say whenever it gets done it gets done."
Chief finalists
Among future council decisions is choosing a police chief from three finalists named in April. Mayor Rob Green will receive a recommendation from the public safety director. Green then makes a recommendation to the council, but has pledged to hold off until the new member is seated.
Saul expressed concern with that process, which she said could set up recommendations the mayor or council don't sign onto. "If they bring someone forward and the mayor doesn't like it or if the council doesn't like it, what happens?" she asked.
Among the three finalists, "I'm looking for someone who will be a good leader for our awesome (public safety officers)," Saul added. "They have a tough job."
Neither she nor Dunn said they favored one of the finalists for the job.
"We have a lot of challenges going on in our country right now with police and public safety," said Dunn. "What could be in place to help facilitate overall safety and care of our citizens, that does weigh heavily on my mind." She added that not thinking about concerns raised by nationwide protests after police killed unarmed minorities "would be doing everyone an injustice."
Dunn was asked if campaign contributions from Acting Police Chief Craig Berte, one of the finalists, and members of his family would influence her vote on the matter if elected. Craig and Molly Berte and three other family members contributed a total of $375 to Dunn out of $12,403 raised from all donors since she became a candidate.
"I did not solicit donations from the Berte family," she said. "I do find it insulting that people think I can be bought."
When receiving the contributions in March, Dunn said, "I looked at it as being proud that I had the support of that family, and I didn't think of it as anything more than that." If elected, though, she will consider "whether or not that's a vote I participate in" because of the donations.
Campaign donors
In the filing period ahead of the July 7 special election, Dunn raised $7,281 from 56 donors, according to the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board. In the most recent filing Thursday, she raised $5,122 from 53 donors.
Dunn's largest single donation was $600 from Shana and Michael Smith. Other large donations included $500 each from Constance Dehaan, Timothy and Audrey Dodd, Brian and Sarah Hoyer, Steve Nelson, Michael Place, Kristen and Mark Stewart, and Jean Sackett. All of those donors have a Cedar Falls address except Place, of Denver. Forty-five donations were between $100 and $250 with the remaining below $100.
Expenditures included advertising, office supplies, postage and shipping, campaign signs, bank charges, and gifts/meals for volunteers. Dunn had $1,556 on hand as of Thursday.
Saul raised $20,400 through loans to herself and contributions. In the filing period ahead of the July 7 election, she made loans to herself totaling $15,500. In the most recent filing Thursday, she received contributions of $4,000 from herself and $500 from Darren Yoder of Cedar Falls. She also received a donation of $200 and two donations of $100.
Expenditures included advertising, postage and shipping, printing and reproduction, salaries, and consultant services. Saul had $267 on hand as of Thursday.
Cedar Falls City Council at-large seat runoff election
Cedar Falls City Council at-large seat runoff election
LeaAnn Saul and Kelly Dunn are competing for an at-large seat on the Cedar Falls City Council in the Aug. 4, 2020, election. Here's a look at stories The Courier has done on the race.
After witnessing what she called a “crazy” vote on public safety officers, LeaAnn Saul announced Friday afternoon she was officially running f…
A health care professional running for an at-large City Council seat wants to mend the rift that has emerged in the community.
LeaAnn Saul and Kelly Dunn are heading to an Aug. 4 runoff election after coming out on top Tuesday in a five-candidate field for an at-large …
Candidates seeking an at-large City Council seat were questioned Monday during a forum on a host of topics from COVID-19 to climate change and…
A City Council candidate is defending her right to hold opinions on “national political issues” that others may not agree with and which she c…
LeaAnn Saul is making amends for some mistakes on a campaign mailing she recently sent out.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.